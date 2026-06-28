With the release of Alpha just around the corner, the makers have been keeping audiences engaged with unique promotional activities. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 3, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari interacted with 14-year-old Indian tennis sensation Srishti Kiran, who has made headlines as the youngest World No. 1 in the Under-13 ITF Junior rankings and is among the youngest highest-ranked players in the ITF Junior circuit.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari interact with tennis prodigy Srishti Kiran ahead of Alpha release

The interaction saw the two actresses speak to the young athlete about her journey, the sacrifices she has made, her ambitions, and what keeps her motivated. The conversation also touched upon films, sports, and a friendly paddle challenge. Welcoming Srishti, Alia Bhatt said, "Sharvari and I are so thrilled to be talking to you." Expressing her excitement, Srishti Kiran responded, "It's such an honour for me, ma'am. I've been a big fan of yours since ever. I've watched so many movies of yours."

Curious to know what drives the young champion, Alia asked, "You are the alpha of your generation.I want to know, today you stand at world number one in tennis. What makes you stand at that number one spot, in your opinion?" Sharing the secret behind her success, Srishti replied, "In my opinion, I think it's... I've been working really hard on everything. I think it's also about the people around you, the right people. My dad has always been believing in me. He's always been calling me a champion. World number one."

Sharvari then asked the teenager what she feels whenever she steps onto the court with her racket. "How does it feel when you pick up your racket? What's the feeling?" she asked. Srishti answered, "It feels like my weapon.It feels like a sword." Sharvari also spoke about Srishti's remarkable achievements on the ITF circuit and asked, "I'm reading up on you and I know that you've won these five straight International Tennis Federation. What does that feel like? What is this goal that you are chasing?" The young tennis player responded, "The goal that I've been chasing is to be world number one in juniors and then hopefully be world number one. Yeah, be world number one."

When asked how she likes to unwind, Srishti shared, "And then what do you do when you want to chill? I like to swim. On Sundays, I like to just relax and recover and swim and stuff.But I like to watch a lot of movies on Sundays." Alia responded warmly, "I love that. I love that." Srishti also expressed her excitement for Alpha, saying, "I can't wait to see the movie already, the alpha movie. I watched the teaser and I think it's so cool." The conversation then turned emotional when Alia asked, "Do you miss India?" Srishti candidly replied, "Yes, I miss India a lot.I miss my mom, actually. You need to make a sacrifice to do something and that's one of the biggest sacrifices I've made."

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Acknowledging the sacrifices behind success, Alia said, "Of course, but she must be so, so proud of you and so happy just seeing you be so in love with what you're doing and what you're achieving.It's not easy. Srishti, a lot of young girls perhaps might be watching this video when we put it out. Or parents of young girls who are perhaps playing a sport and are picking something up.If you had to give them a piece of advice, what would you say to them?" Offering a simple yet inspiring message, Srishti replied, "Trust the process and keep working hard."

Towards the end of the interaction, Alia asked if she also played paddle. "Do you play paddle at all?" she asked. Srishti answered, "Oh, yes, I do. I've played paddle before.It's really fun." Sharvari then joked, "Alia's quite a champion at paddle." Laughing it off, Alia replied, "No, I'm not. I'm a total beginner." Srishti then extended an invitation, saying, "I'd like to play you someday."

Accepting the challenge, Alia said, "I'm a total beginner, but let's do that.I'm going to take you on this offer. We do a paddle and a coffee date and Sharvari will also play. I've been trying to get Sharvari to play since like one year. So we'll have some fun. It'll be great." Smiling, Srishti responded, "Remember this day a lot." Signing off, Alia said, "It was so, so wonderful talking to you." Srishti concluded, "It was so nice talking to you, ma'am. It's been a pleasure."

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, the action thriller is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor applauds Alpha for putting two women at the heart of a mass action spectacle; says, “Audience connect with main character energy, not categories”

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