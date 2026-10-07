The actor will front the brand's beauty communication for a year, with a new range of makeup and fragrance now available online and in stores.

H&M Beauty has announced actor Sharvari as its first brand ambassador in India. As part of the partnership, the brand has also launched a new assortment featuring her picks for the festive season. Sharvari will front H&M Beauty's communication in the Indian market for one year. The brand says she brings a contemporary energy that reflects its fashion-first approach to beauty.

Sharvari becomes H&M Beauty’s first ambassador in India; brand launches festive makeup edit with her picks

Sharvari made her acting debut with The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. She followed it with Bunty Aur Babli 2, which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, and later appeared in Munjya. Her recent releases include Alpha and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Speaking about the association, Sharvari said, "I'm incredibly excited to be H&M Beauty's first ambassador in India. I've always loved beauty as a way to express myself, have fun and, most importantly, feel confident in my own skin. What I connect with most about H&M Beauty is the belief that beauty doesn't have to feel complicated Iit can be accessible, effortless and something you make completely your own. To me, the most beautiful thing is finding the products, looks and rituals that reflect who you are, rather than trying to fit into one idea of what beauty should be. I'm really looking forward to sharing this journey with H&M Beauty and seeing everyone discover their own favorites from the collection."

H&M Beauty brings together makeup, fragrance, hair and body care, with fashion at its core. The assortment is designed to make beauty part of personal style, from statement looks to everyday essentials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H&M Beauty (@hmbeauty)



An official spokesperson of H&M Beauty added, "Sharvari represents the energy and attitude we see in the next generation of beauty lovers in India. She is confident, ambitious and has a strong, individual approach to fashion and beauty. We are incredibly excited to welcome her as the first face of H&M Beauty in India and to build this next chapter together."

The partnership is positioned as an important step for the brand in India, as it looks to establish itself as a fashion-led beauty destination for a new generation of consumers.

The new assortment includes the Elixir Gold Perfume, Blush & Glow Duo Palette, Glow Touch Liquid Highlighter, Waterproof Kajal, Swipe & Smudge Liquid Eyeshadow, Glowy Tint Liquid Blush and Plump Gloss. It is available online at HM.com, Nykaa.com and Myntra.com, as well as at all H&M stores across India.

Also Read: Sharvari shares latest photo with childhood friends alongside a throwback school Pic: “I miss spending my Sunday afternoons…”

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