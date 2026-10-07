Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP, also known as Tanmay Singh, has been at the centre of discussion over his changing equation with fellow housemate Love Gill. Amid growing speculation around his feelings for Love, his girlfriend and gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani has now addressed the buzz during a recent livestream.

Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani BREAKS silence on Scout OP’s confession of feelings changing for Love Gill; says, “Trying to handle things outside”

Scout OP and Kaashvi, who is also known as Kaashi, have reportedly been in a relationship for around five years. Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Scout has referred to Love as his sister. However, a recent conversation with Yung DSA has led viewers to question whether his feelings towards her may be changing.

Scout OP talks about his changing feelings for Love Gill

During a conversation with Yung DSA around October 5-6, Scout and Yung discussed his equation with Love in a partly coded exchange. The two reportedly used writing on the grass and sign language while discussing the subject.

Yung asked Scout, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” (Is your path changing?)

Scout responded, “Nahi pata” (I don’t know). He then said, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi” (a person is a friend before she is a sister).

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Scout also admitted feeling jealous or possessive when Gullu, played by Kushal Tanwar, flirted with Love or became involved in conversations surrounding their relationship. During the discussion, he also brought up his girlfriend outside the house and expressed concern about how she might react to what was happening inside.

While some viewers and reports interpreted the conversation as Scout acknowledging that his feelings for Love were becoming stronger, the exchange did not amount to a direct declaration of love. Scout continued to refer to the sister dynamic, while his “I don’t know” response and comments about jealousy added to the speculation.

Yung, meanwhile, said that he had never viewed Love as a sister, further adding to the discussion around Scout’s equation with her.

Kaashvi Hiranandani says she is “okay”

Addressing the growing online conversation during her latest livestream, Kaashvi acknowledged that many people were waiting to see how she would react to Scout’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

“A lot of people have been thinking about my reactions to ScoutOP’s behaviour inside the house. Firstly, I want to say that I am okay and trying to handle things outside. I genuinely wish Scout well,” Kaashvi said.

Rather than directly commenting on Scout’s feelings for Love, Kaashvi highlighted the difference between how viewers interpret events inside the reality show and her understanding of Scout as someone she knows personally.

“What people are interpreting inside and outside the house are two different things. One is my personal relationship with Scout, and the other is knowing Scout as a person,” she added.

“Regardless of what is happening, I want Scout to succeed because he has worked really hard to get where he is today,” she said.

Her response comes amid increasing interest in Scout and Love’s friendship inside the house. While viewers continue to speculate about whether Scout’s feelings have changed, Kaashvi’s comments suggest that she is choosing not to publicly draw conclusions about his behaviour and is instead dealing with the situation privately.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s team CLARIFIES health update amid dengue, exit rumours; says, “He was feeling a little low on energy”

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