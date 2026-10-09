Directed by Abhishek Varman, the commercial has the trio pitching film-inspired ideas before a ‘Hookah Bar’ twist takes over.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt reunite for a new and fun Rungta Steel ad, and the internet can’t get enough

Three of Bollywood's biggest names have come together for one commercial, and it is already going viral. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in a new ad for Rungta Steel, directed by Abhishek Varman.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt reunite for a new and fun Rungta Steel ad, and the internet can’t get enough

The concept

The ad shows the three stars sitting down to discuss ideas for the brand's endorsement commercial, each one drawn from their own films. Shah Rukh pitches a Don-inspired idea, saying how "12 mulkon ki police" cannot break a house. Ranbir follows with a Rockstar idea, featuring an artist who cannot break the stage. Alia opts for a Jigra idea, in which the jail does not break.

Each pitch plays on the strength of the steel while nodding to a well-known role. The stars are shown in a playful, self-aware mood, with each trying to make their own film the hook for the campaign.

In the end, it is the brand manager's idea that wins. He gets the three stars to dance to ‘Hookah Bar’, the song from Khiladi 786, for the Rungta Steel bar. The ad closes with Shah Rukh, Ranbir and Alia dancing to the track with a Rungta Steel bar in their hands, turning the film-themed pitches into a song-and-dance finale.

The ad has been going viral, largely because of the big names associated with the brand. Seeing Shah Rukh, Ranbir and Alia share the frame is a rare occurrence for a commercial, and it has sparked chatter online.

About the ad

The film is directed by Abhishek Varman, who has helmed films such as 2 States and Kalank. Fans can watch the commercial on social media, where it continues to draw views and reactions.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan has King lined up for release on December 24 2026, while Alia is preparing for Love & War, in which she stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated for January 2027.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan mourns Nana Patekar’s death with heartfelt note: “He loved me and I loved him back”

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