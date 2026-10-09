Katrina Kaif has seemingly addressed the online criticism she faced following her recent public appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations, where she was spotted with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. The actress became the subject of social media discussions, with several users commenting on her physical appearance following the birth of her son. The incident once again brought attention to the body-shaming faced by women after pregnancy.

Katrina Kaif addresses online trolling amid postpartum body-shaming: “I would have been paralysed with fear unable to move ahead”

On October 8, Katrina was in London to celebrate the first anniversary of Kay Beauty's launch in the UK. During the event, she spoke about dealing with criticism and emphasised the importance of not allowing online opinions to influence one's self-worth or decisions. While she did not directly refer to the recent trolling, her remarks appeared to address the conversations surrounding her appearance.

"Personally, for me, every time I face critique or comments, if I let that dictate my actions... I would have been paralysed with fear unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life. There are times when the world is going to celebrate you, and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader."

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Katrina also spoke about self-acceptance and the need to remain comfortable with oneself, acknowledging that confidence can change depending on the circumstances and phase of life. She noted that while there may be moments when people feel they are doing well in every aspect, there can also be periods of uncertainty and self-doubt. According to her, accepting oneself is important while continuing to work towards personal growth.

Her comments come days after Salman Khan defended her against online trolls during Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November last year. Following her pregnancy, the actress faced comments about her weight and appearance, prompting Salman to question the criticism directed at a woman who had recently become a mother.

Salman pointed out that weight gain after pregnancy is normal and said Katrina could get back in shape when she returned to films. He also stressed that she should be allowed to spend time with her family without facing unnecessary scrutiny over her appearance.

In a dramatic response, Salman removed his jacket and T-shirt on television and appeared shirtless, seemingly highlighting how people judge others based on their physical appearance. His comments brought the focus back to the scrutiny women often face over postpartum changes and the need to give new mothers the time and space to adjust to a new phase of life.

Also Read : Katrina Kaif opens up on beauty secrets amid trolling: “My skin became more sensitive post-pregnancy”

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