Following the success of Saiyaara, actor Shaan R Grover is now all set to be seen in Tum Mere Ho, a romantic film directed by Ashish Panda. The Actor will be seen sharing screen space with Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya in a pivotal role that is distinctly different from what audiences have seen him portray before. The character is said to bring a different dimension to the film.

After Saiyaara, Shaan R Grover will be seen alongside Gurmeet Choudhary in Tum Mere Ho

Talking about how he came on board, Shaan shared, “The music and the storyline is what actually really drew me to the film. One of the AD’s from the director’s team - Ashish Panda sir - reached out and wanted me to be a part of this film since he really liked my work in Saiyaara. I am glad to get this opportunity to be working with such an acclaimed director. Can’t wait for the audiences to see me portraying this character on the screen.” He further added, “I’ve always believed that music along with a strong screenplay is the soul of any film, and I’ve been very lucky in that department with Saiyaara as well.”

Sharing his experience of working with Gurmeet Choudhary, Shaan said, “It was a fantastic experience. Gurmeet is genuinely one of the nicest people I’ve met in this industry. He’s extremely grounded, sensible, honest and very hardworking. In fact, he was also one of the reasons I got locked for the part. As a producer, he really wanted to work with me, and I’m very grateful for that. We had a wonderful experience working together, and I really hope we get to collaborate again in the future.”

Also Read: Tum Mere Ho Trailer Out: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya unveils a story of love and heartbreak

More Pages: Tum Mere Ho Box Office Collection

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