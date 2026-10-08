Aamir Khan was asked about the recent controversy surrounding Sanjay Dutt’s remarks on the lack of peace in India, but the actor chose not to comment on the matter. The question was raised at the Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026, where Aamir silently waved off the query and moved on.

Aamir Khan avoids reacting to Sanjay Dutt’s “no peace in India” remark

The controversy began after Sanjay Dutt spoke about the country during a Gandhi Jayanti special episode of Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite, which aired around October 2 and 3. Speaking about India, Dutt said that he missed the sense of peace he believed existed in the country earlier.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” Dutt said during the conversation.

His remarks subsequently sparked discussion on social media. On October 4, Dutt issued a clarification on X, stating that he had never intended to hurt, offend or disrespect anyone. He explained that the conversation was scripted and meant to be light-hearted and humorous.

According to Dutt, the exchange was rooted in the satire associated with the Munna Bhai films and the idea of Gandhigiri, which he described as being centred on “love, warmth and goodwill.” He said the comments had been taken out of context.

Dutt later clarified that the words did not represent his personal views or feelings. He added that he and host Shekhar Suman were performing according to a script, as is common on such shows.

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Aamir Khan’s earlier “intolerance” remarks

Aamir Khan’s decision not to comment comes in the backdrop of his own controversial remarks on the subject of insecurity and intolerance in India in 2015.

Speaking at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in New Delhi on November 23, 2015, Aamir said he had been alarmed by incidents reported over the preceding six to eight months. He spoke about a growing sense of insecurity and recounted a private conversation with his then-wife Kiran Rao.

“For the first time, she said, should we move out of India? That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make to me. She fears for her child. She fears what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day,” Aamir had said.

The actor said the conversation reflected a growing sense of disquiet and despondency and acknowledged that he felt it as well.

The remarks triggered a strong political and public backlash, including calls for a boycott of the actor. An FIR was also filed against Aamir and Kiran Rao in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, under provisions relating to promoting enmity and sedition. The case was widely viewed in the context of the political controversy surrounding his comments.

A day later, Aamir issued a clarification, stating that neither he nor Kiran had ever intended to leave India. He said that the comments had been misread or distorted, while maintaining that he stood by what he had originally said about the atmosphere at the time.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai brings Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Rana Daggubati and Imtiaz Ali together for Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026

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