Karan Johar is set to return as a host at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2027, joining Varun Dhawan to anchor the main awards ceremony. The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Karan Johar set to host IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi; says, “Six times as host sounds like a lot”

Johar, who has hosted IIFA several times in the past, spoke about returning to the stage and said that while six editions as a host may sound like a lot, the unpredictability of a live awards night continues to keep him excited. He also recalled some of his memorable moments associated with the event.

He said, “IIFA and I go back a long way, and some of my most memorable moments on stage have happened here. Six times as host sounds like a lot, but the excitement, the nerves and the sheer unpredictability of a live IIFA night never get old! There’s a wonderful madness and magic to IIFA that you simply have to experience. Coming back to Abu Dhabi makes it even more special, and I’m ready for the laughter, the surprises and everything IIFA 2027 has in store.”

IIFA 2027 will mark the event’s return to Yas Island for its fourth Abu Dhabi showcase. The two-day celebration will bring together actors, filmmakers and performers from the Indian entertainment industry. The official IIFA announcement has confirmed names including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal as part of the event’s line-up.

The IIFA Digital Awards will be hosted by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, while Johar and Dhawan will take charge of the main IIFA Awards ceremony. Dhawan previously co-hosted the main IIFA ceremony in Abu Dhabi in 2024, while Johar has been associated with hosting several major award shows over the years.

With the event scheduled across January 22 and 23, IIFA 2027 will combine its digital awards and main ceremony as part of the weekend celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

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