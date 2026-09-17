On the actor’s birthday, Konkona dropped a playful twin-in-black reel that has the industry and fans buzzing about their long-rumoured relationship.

Konkona Sen Sharma took to Instagram to wish Amol Parashar on his birthday with a special post that has quickly become the talk of social media. While dating rumours around the two actors have circulated for a couple of years, neither had made any major public comments—until now. On September 17, Konkona appeared to soft-launch their bond with a funny, relatable video that many are reading as a subtle confirmation of their relationship.

Konkona Sen Sharma ‘soft-launches’ Amol Parashar with birthday post: Celebs flood comments, fans spot couple vibes

The reel features Konkona and Amol twinning in black outfits, acting out a light-hearted couple’s quarrel over what to do on his birthday. Set to the background score of ‘Bad Times’ by Imael Angel, the clip captures a familiar dynamic: one partner wanting to keep things low-key while the other plans something more.

Konkona captioned the video, “When it’s his birthday and he doesn’t want to do anything,” and added a simple “HBD AP” in the post’s caption. The minimal text and maximum chemistry did the rest of the talking, prompting fans to label it a “soft launch” in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)



The love didn’t stop at fans. Several industry names flooded the comments section to wish Amol and appreciate the video. Names like Kusha Kapila, Harleen Sethi, Amruta Subhash, Surbhi Jyoti, Dolly Singh, Gulshan Devaiah, Akshay Oberoi and Sheeba Chadha were among those who dropped birthday wishes and emojis, further amplifying the post’s reach.

While Konkona kept the caption brief, the subtext was clear enough for followers to connect the dots. Multiple comments referenced the “soft launch,” with fans celebrating the pair’s easygoing on-screen chemistry and off-screen comfort.

Speculation about Konkona and Amol first gained momentum after they worked together in 2019 for the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Their film, which explored the complexities of relationships, was widely appreciated for its nuanced performances and believable chemistry. Since then, the two have been keeping the rumour mill active without making any statements directly.

With this birthday post, Konkona has finally broken the silence in her own signature, understated style—leaving fans to decode every frame while the couple lets their work—and now, their playful reels—do the talking.

Also Read: Exes Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey set co-parenting goals at IPL Match, Internet says “so cool”

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