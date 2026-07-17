Actor-producer Saqib Saleem has opened up about the making of Baby Do Die Do, sharing insights into the film's creative journey, the team's approach to original storytelling, Huma Qureshi's preparation for her role, and his experience balancing acting with producing.

Saqib Saleem opens up on backing original story in Baby Do Die Do; says, “We wanted to push boundaries instead of making something safe”

Speaking about the ensemble cast in a chat with Filmfare, Saqib praised Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher and Seema Pahwa for bringing their own energy to the film. He said, “They're all wonderful people and brilliant actors. They came prepared, knew their lines, improvised and had fun. My job was simply to create an atmosphere where they could do their best work. Not just Sikandar, Chunky sir and Seema ma'am, but every actor added their own flavour and joy to the film. These are characters people will remember for a long time.”

Saqib also spoke about his special appearance as Alpha Q, revealing that he was never meant to perform the role. He explained that the team initially wanted another actor for the energetic track but eventually decided he was best suited to bring the vision to life. “We wanted to make a clutter-breaking song with a lot of energy. I actually wanted someone else to perform it. I wasn't even the first choice — I was the last resort. We approached many people and everyone showed interest, but since the song was pushing boundaries, there was hesitation. Then the director asked me who could truly understand what we were trying to do. His answer was, 'You.' We wanted to create a crazy song where the man becomes the item performer. We've objectified women in songs for years. We thought, why not objectify men for a change and make a statement? We referenced Magic Mike and then rehearsed for nearly 25 days, eight to ten hours every day. None of it came naturally to me, so I had to work really hard. Thankfully, people have understood the intention behind the song, and that's been the most satisfying part.”

Reflecting on wearing two hats as an actor and producer, Saqib said producing has broadened his creative perspective without replacing his love for acting. “Producing doesn't replace acting. I simply love making movies. One day, I'd also love to direct. I believe there's more to me than just being an actor. Acting gives me a very personal high because the appreciation is for my performance. Producing gives me a completely different kind of satisfaction because people appreciate the entire film and everyone's work. Both experiences are equally fulfilling in their own ways.”

Director Nachiket Samant also shared that the film was always envisioned as a theatrical entertainer. He said, “We were very headstrong about wanting a theatrical release and creating a proper big-screen experience. You can call it neo-noir, but in our heads we were simply making a Bollywood masala entertainer.” Samant further credited Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi for encouraging his creative vision, saying they gave him the freedom to shape the film in his own way while staying true to its original concept.

Also Read : Anurag Kashyap invites fans to watch Baby Do Die Do with him in Bengaluru, sponsors 15 tickets

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