Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: BABY DO DIE DO works due to a terrific performance.

Baby Do Die Do Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh

Director: Nachiket Samant

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review Synopsis:

BABY DO DIE DO is the story of a ruthless assassin. Baby Karmakar (Huma Qureshi) is a deaf and mute woman who lives in Mumbai with her mother (Mangal Kenkare). Unknown to her mother, Baby works as an assassin under her mentor-cum-boss, P M Jain (Chunky Panday). Amandeep Singh Siddhu (Rachit Singh), a struggling singer and music teacher who lives in the neighbourhood, falls for Baby. Still grappling with the childhood trauma of losing her twin sister, Baby is further weighed down by the emotional toll of her dangerous profession. Longing for love and companionship, Baby eventually responds to Siddhu’s advances and begins a relationship with him. Meanwhile, P M Jain works for the ruthless builder Zafar Katkar (Sikandar Kher), who asks him to assassinate rival real estate shark Mikky Murjhani (Himanshu Malik). Jain initially assigns the job to his other trusted aide, Manu (Marudhar Shekhawat). When Manu fails to carry out the hit, Baby takes over and successfully eliminates Mikky. However, the assassination proves risky, as it puts her on the radar of DCP Anjum Khan (Seema Pahwa). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Baby Do Die Do Movie Story Review:

Parveez Shaikh and Jasmeet K Reen's story is straightforward, and it is Nachiket Samant and Gaurav Sharma's screenplay that makes the goings-on effective. However, the writing could have been more convincing in a few places. Nachiket Samant and Gaurav Sharma's dialogues are conversational and sharp.

Nachiket Samant’s direction is creative and stylish, and this is one of the film’s biggest strengths. His use of split screens is impressive, while the childhood sequence and adult Baby’s entry have a distinct SIN CITY-style treatment. The love story between Baby and Siddhu also carries a Chaplin-esque touch. More than the plot, it is the quirky characters that add to the film’s fun and madness. Interestingly, certain details that initially seem to have been mentioned randomly acquire significance later. The twists in the second half are also unexpected.

On the flipside, despite the makers’ best efforts, the antagonist does not seem as menacing as intended. A few developments are also bewildering. For instance, More (Kailash Waghmare), a broker, goes to extreme lengths to inspect the Bhandup flat for his client, even entering it illegally. It is difficult to believe that a broker would go this far for a flat that wasn't special by any stretch of imagination. It is also strange that Siddhu never enquires about Baby’s profession and marries her without knowing much about her life. Moreover, while the characters of More and Faizu (Rupesh Bane) are interesting individually, their tracks seem forced into the narrative. One expects Faizu to eventually discover who killed his father, leading to some fireworks. However, that never happens, making one wonder why the track was introduced in the first place. Lastly, the film has limited awareness, which may prove detrimental to its box-office prospects.

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review Performances:

Huma Qureshi does not have a single dialogue, yet she speaks volumes through her eyes and expressions. She looks every inch an experienced assassin and delivers one of the most accomplished performances of her career. Rachit Singh puts in a sweet and impressive act, and his ‘opposites attract’ love story with Baby forms a crucial part of the narrative. Chunky Panday is marvellous, and it is commendable how he continues to essay such varied roles at this stage of his career. Sikandar Kher’s character may, on paper, seem similar to roles he has played before. However, he brings a unique flavour to it and is first-rate. Arun Khushwah (Lucky) leaves a huge mark and benefits from a well-written character. Seema Pahwa is dependable as always. Himanshu Malik dominates some key scenes in the first half with his performance and striking look. Marudhar Shekhawat is the surprise of the film. Rupesh Bane and Kailash Waghmare lend able support. Vidya Malavade (Manju Murjhani) is decent in a cameo. Mangal Kenkare is fine, though one wishes the film had shed more light on her equation with Baby and the latter’s growing-up years. The late Ashish Warang (Constable Tawde), Pradeep Kabra (Bodyguard Maruti), Karan Dave (Goli) and Nishad Vaidya (Bunty Bhambani) are fair. Saqib Saleem is great in a dance number.

Baby Do Die Do movie music and other technical aspects:

Arjun Iyer’s music has a fresh sound and is woven well into the narrative. ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ stands out because of its placement and visuals. The same applies to ‘Alpha Q’; it is amusing to hear the song, especially since BABY DO DIE DO is clashing with a film titled ALPHA! The title track and ‘Myuchal Fund’ are peppy, while ‘Siddhi’ is soulful. ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’, ‘Jhootha Jogan’, ‘Murjha Gaya’, ‘Uth Gaye Gawando Yaar’, ‘Bambai Bambai Bambai’ and ‘Badla’ are also decent. ‘Ishq Kameena 2.0’, however, is missing from the film. Arjun Iyer’s background score complements the film’s mood and visual style.

Tojo Xavier’s cinematography enhances the film’s realism and noir-like atmosphere. Tariq Umar Khan’s production design is authentic, while Abhilasha Sharma’s costumes feel rooted in everyday life. Anuj Deshpande’s VFX is satisfactory. Vikram Dahiya’s action is somewhat gory, but never excessively disturbing. Nikhil Parihar and Ashish Tripathi’s editing is functional.

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, BABY DO DIE DO works due to its stylish execution, quirky characters, unexpected twists and a terrific performance by Huma Qureshi. However, the low pre-release buzz and its clash with ALPHA, another film centred on a female assassin, may dent its prospects at the box office.