Kiran Rao has voiced her support for activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as their protest over the alleged NEET examination paper leak continues. Sharing a message on Instagram, Rao expressed solidarity with the protesters and appealed to the government to engage in meaningful discussions with them.

Kiran Rao extends support to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, seeks government action on NEET protest

In her note, Rao praised those participating in the movement and acknowledged their efforts to seek justice for students affected by the alleged examination irregularities. She wrote, "I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students. My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

The filmmaker also expressed concern over what she described as the lack of response to the ongoing hunger strike. Referring to the protest, which has continued for 19 days, Rao questioned the silence surrounding it. She wrote, "It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?… it is shocking and inhumane."

Calling for a resolution, Rao urged the authorities to open communication with the protesters and understand the concerns of students. She stated, "I urge the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard. #sonamwangchuk #neet #cockroachjanataparty."

Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of a nationwide protest against alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations, particularly NEET-UG. Joining the movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party, Wangchuk has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, greater accountability for examination-related failures, and comprehensive reforms aimed at restoring public confidence in India's examination system. He has maintained that his fast will continue until the government responds meaningfully to the protesters' demands.

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