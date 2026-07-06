Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is extending his support to Baby Do Die Do by inviting audiences to watch the film with him at a screening in Bengaluru on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kashyap announced that he would be attending the 7:50 pm show at PVR Nexus, Koramangala, while also sponsoring tickets for 15 moviegoers.

Anurag Kashyap invites fans to watch Baby Do Die Do with him in Bengaluru, sponsors 15 tickets

In his Instagram post, Kashyap encouraged audiences to support independent filmmaking and first-time filmmakers by watching the film together. He wrote, “Tomorrow 7:50 pm PVR Nexus , Kormangala .. we are going to watch BABY DO DIE DO and celebrate the power of self produced , putting your money in what matters . A fun ride by a first time filmmaker @nachiketsamant and producers @saqibsaleem and @iamhumaq . Come let’s enjoy the film together . First 15 tickets on me. Pls book your own . I will be there . If any ticket opens up will give to first respondents. Update: Sorry all 15 tickets gone.”

The post quickly drew attention from fans, with the 15 sponsored tickets being claimed soon after the announcement. Kashyap later updated the post to inform followers that all the complimentary tickets had already been taken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Directed by first-time filmmaker Nachiket Samant and produced by actors Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi, Baby Do Die Do has been generating interest among movie lovers. Through his gesture, Kashyap has once again highlighted the importance of backing independently produced films and encouraging audiences to experience them in theatres.

Fans attending the screening will also get the opportunity to watch the film alongside the acclaimed filmmaker, making the Bengaluru show a special outing for cinema enthusiasts.

Also Read: Yash gives shoutout to Toxic co-star Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do: “Proud doesn’t even cover it”

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