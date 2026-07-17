As Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 gears up for its much-awaited grand finale, actor Arjun Bijlani has shared an emotional note reflecting on his memorable journey on the celebrity cooking reality show. Ahead of the final episode, Arjun took to social media to express his gratitude for the experiences, friendships, and laughter he shared with the cast and crew throughout the season.

Arjun Bijlani pens heartfelt note ahead of Laughter Chefs 3 grand finale: “What a beautiful journey”

The actor first posted a picture with his on-screen cooking partner, Tejasswi Prakash, before sharing moments with the rest of the contestants. Looking back on his time on the show, Arjun described the experience as one he would always cherish.

“This was our time together... and what a beautiful journey it has been,” he wrote. Reflecting further on the show's memorable moments, he added, “From endless laughter and kitchen chaos to unforgettable friendships and memories we'll cherish forever... every episode gave us something special.”

The semi-finale episodes of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 are scheduled to air on July 18 and 19 at 9 pm on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 takes over the weekend time slot, viewers will witness a special crossover episode featuring contestants from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani 🧿 (@arjunbijlani)

The latest promotional video has revealed appearances by Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Ruhanika Dhawan, and Orry, who will join the celebrity contestants for an entertaining episode filled with fun and laughter.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the winner of the season continues. According to a report by The Siasat Daily, online leaks have claimed that Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as the winners. However, another set of rumours suggests that Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy. As neither Colors TV nor the makers have officially confirmed the results, the winner remains unknown until the grand finale airs.

The current lineup of contestants includes Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, and Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri. The celebrity pairs are judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, while Bharti Singh serves as the host of the show.

Also Read : Arjun Bijlani reacts to being crowned winner of Rise and Fall on Amazon MX Player: “Every fall is just a step toward rising stronger”

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