Actress Sanya Malhotra has shared a new set of photographs from a monochrome-themed photoshoot on her official Instagram account, marking her latest fashion-related post on the platform. The images show Malhotra dressed entirely in black, styled in a sleek fitted dress layered with a relaxed shrug and paired with statement boots.

Sanya Malhotra stuns in new monochrome photoshoot, shares striking all-black look

Malhotra made her screen debut with Dangal in 2016 and has since appeared in films including Photograph, Ludo, Kathal, Jawan, Sam Bahadur, and Mrs. She regularly shares fashion-related content on her social media accounts. Her latest post was shared as an Instagram carousel featuring photographs from the monochrome shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

The styling for the shoot relied on clean silhouettes and an all-black palette, with the outfit worn without any accessories. The shrug added a relaxed layer over the fitted dress, while the boots provided a structured element to the overall look. Malhotra’s hair was left in its natural curled texture as part of the styling for the shoot. The look favoured minimal styling choices over more elaborate design elements.

The post’s caption did not include a personal note from Malhotra. Instead, it listed the individuals who worked on the shoot’s creative team. “Creative Direction: Manisha Melwani and Mayank Sharma

Hair & makeup-Natasha Mathias Dsouza @natasha_mathias_

Styling - Manisha Melwani @manishamelwani

Photographs and Video- Mayank Sharma @mayank0491

Art- Darshana

HMU Team - Janvi Shau @janvi_hairstylist

Assisted by - Samya Gupta @Samyaguptaaa

Retouching- Aman Sharma @aman_retoucher.”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal undergoes massive body transformation for Love & War, gained 12 Kg, then lost 15 Kg

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