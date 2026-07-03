The two-month initiative will offer mentorship, workshops and industry guidance to selected writers as the streamer expands its talent development efforts in India.

Netflix has announced the launch of the Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program, a new talent development initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing emerging writers from across the country. The programme marks the first time Netflix is bringing its global writers' initiative to India, offering aspiring storytellers an opportunity to develop original series concepts with guidance from industry professionals.

Netflix launches NextGen India Writers Program to discover emerging storytellers; applications open till September 1

The announcement comes as Indian stories continue to find wider audiences both domestically and internationally, with streaming platforms increasingly investing in local voices and original content. Through the initiative, Netflix aims to support writers at an early stage of their careers and help them refine ideas for long-form storytelling.

India becomes the third country, after France and the Netherlands, to host the Netflix NextGen Writers' Program. According to the streamer, the initiative is part of its broader effort to encourage new creative talent and expand opportunities for emerging writers within the entertainment industry.

Over the years, Netflix India has backed several first-time and emerging creators across its original slate. Projects such as The Railway Men, created by Shiv Rawail, and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan, have highlighted new creative voices. The platform is also gearing up for the release of Operation Safed Sagar, an upcoming series created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava, Oni Sen and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar.

Speaking about the initiative, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, "Every great story begins with a writer. In a country as creatively rich and diverse as India, we know there are countless people with extraordinary stories to tell who simply haven't had the opportunity yet. The Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program is our way of discovering those voices early, investing in their potential, and giving them the space to develop their craft and bring their stories to life. We believe the next chapter of Indian entertainment will be shaped by bold new storytellers with fresh perspectives and distinctive voices. Because the next great Indian story could come from anywhere, and we can't wait to discover it."

The programme is open to writers with up to three years of professional writing experience. Conducted over two months in a hybrid format, it will include mentorship sessions, workshops and practical guidance from industry experts. By the end of the programme, selected participants will develop their original ideas into professionally structured series bibles, gaining insight into the process of transforming a concept into a screen-ready series.

Applications for the Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program opened on July 1 and will remain open until September 1, 2026.

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