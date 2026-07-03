Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, along with Arjun Rampal, has premiered on ZEE5 from July 3. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh and chronicles his pursuit of truth and justice during one of Punjab's most turbulent periods.

Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal starrer Satluj begins streaming on ZEE5; Honey Trehan directorial inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh

Also featuring Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, the film draws from real events to tell the story of a man who challenged the system while seeking answers for thousands of unexplained disappearances. Set against the backdrop of militancy and political unrest, Satluj examines themes of courage, accountability and resilience while highlighting the personal cost of fighting for justice.

With the film now available on the streaming platform, ZEE5 says it continues to focus on stories that address socially relevant themes while expanding its catalogue of original content.

Speaking about the platform's content strategy, Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head - Zee 5 India, said, “At Zee 5, we are building a future-ready entertainment platform that seamlessly brings together premium storytelling, marquee sports properties, and content experiences. Following the unprecedented response to FIFA World Cup 2026™️ and the excitement around Bundesliga, we are accelerating our efforts to deliver content that is relevant, diverse, and culturally resonant for audiences across India. From bold stories across seven languages to an expanding sports and content portfolio our focus is on pushing creative boundaries and staying closely aligned with what viewers are seeking today. With a strong slate planned across genres and markets in the coming year, we remain committed to shaping the next chapter of India’s digital entertainment landscape. Satluj is a reflection of that vision - a powerful film inspired by true events that combines emotional depth with social relevance, reinforcing our belief in stories that not only entertain but also spark meaningful conversations and create lasting impact.”

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi Zee5, added, "At Zee5, we are guided by a simple principle to invest in stories that are distinctive, culturally relevant and capable of creating a lasting impact. We are constantly looking beyond conventional entertainment to identify stories that bring fresh perspectives, provoke meaningful dialogue and strengthen our content proposition. Satluj is exactly that kind of story: bold, socially urgent, and deeply human. This is a film about courage, resilience, and the fight for justice and it deserves a platform that will stand behind it with conviction. We are proud to bring Satluj to Zee 5, not just because it is powerful cinema, but because it represents the kind of impactful, culturally resonant storytelling we are committed to backing”.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala also spoke about the film, saying, "At RSVP, we’ve always believed in backing stories that matter - stories that move you, challenge you, and stay with you long after the credits roll. Satluj, inspired by the life of martyr Jaswant Singh, is one such film. Honey’s passion and conviction made this journey truly special, and from the very beginning, we knew there was no one better than Diljit to bring this character to life with the honesty and depth it deserved. We’re grateful to Zee 5 for boldly championing a film like this and giving it a platform to reach the audience it deserves. We hope Satluj receives all the love and recognition it deserves.”

Sharing what drew him to the project, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh said, “Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect. Our film, Satluj, is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. I’m grateful that audiences across the world can finally watch the film on Zee 5 and connect with a story that is both deeply personal and truly a must-watch for all.”

Director Honey Trehan added, “From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. I am delighted that it is now reaching audiences on Zee 5”.

Earlier titled as Punjab '95, Satluj is now streaming on the platform and audiences can watch the true-event-inspired drama that explores one man's unwavering fight for justice while shedding light on a significant chapter of Punjab's history.

Also Read: Honey Trehan on his film Punjab ’95 stuck with the CBFC, “Head of revising committee had the audacity to ask, ‘Who speaks the truth so loudly, Trehan?'”

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