The actress-entrepreneur explains why she chooses to focus on the constructive side of online feedback rather than cutting herself off from it.

Actor and entrepreneur Shanaya Kapoor recently spoke about how she chooses to focus on the positive side of social media, describing it as a tool for constructive feedback that helps her grow both as an actor and as an entrepreneur. Shanaya is also the co-founder of jewellery brand Indinoor.

Shanaya Kapoor says she’ll never quit social media despite the hate: “That is something I’m still learning to ignore”

Speaking at the ET Entrepreneur Summit, Shanaya said, "People always talk about the down side of social media because it can get chaotic on the internet. But I also feel there is a huge positive side to it and that's (what) at least I look at as an actor and as an entrepreneur. If I have to give an example as an actor, if I ask people to spend their hard earned money to buy movie tickets to come watch me work and come watch me on screen but I don't hear their feedback that they are giving on social media even if it hurts me a little, I'm not gonna move forward as an actor. I'm not gonna grow and then how do I come back after a year later, smile and be like buy my other movie ticket but I'm not listening to you guys and I'm asking you all to spend your hard earned money to come watch me."

She continued, "So, it doesn't make sense to me and the only way I can stay connected to so many people at the same time is through the internet. For me, I filter out more than cutting the internet; I never do that. I filter out what the negativity is and you would know that if someone is out there saying that this worked for me but this can change, that is one thing you should focus on and take feedback. If someone is giving pure hate and negativity which happens on social media, that is something I'm still learning to ignore. It is not something I have figured out."

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor has a busy line-up of projects ahead, including the Zombie Reddy sequel directed by Suparn Verma. She also has the Student of the Year series and JC, with Shujaat Saudagar, in the pipeline.

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