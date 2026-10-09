Rani Mukerji visited the Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Thursday, October 8, days after the passing of her mother, Krishna Mukerji. The actor offered prayers at the two prominent pilgrimage sites, with videos of her temple visits subsequently circulating on social media.

Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Badrinath and Kedarnath temples after mother Krishna Mukerji’s death

Rani reportedly arrived at Badrinath around noon and proceeded to the temple to seek blessings. She was also seen visiting a shrine dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, where she offered prayers and received prasad. Dressed in a light-coloured kurta and salwar, the actor completed her look with a yellow scarf and a puffer jacket to keep warm. She was also seen wearing several flower garlands around her neck.

Videos from the temple premises showed Rani with folded hands as she participated in the prayers. Her visit drew the attention of pilgrims and locals, with several people gathering around her and taking pictures. In some clips, she was seen carrying a small offering inside the temple complex.

Earlier, videos of the actor visiting Kedarnath also surfaced online. She was seen walking towards the shrine and posing outside the temple. Rani, who was last seen in Mardaani 3, appeared to have taken time out to visit the two religious sites in Uttarakhand and seek blessings.

Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji passes away at 75

Rani’s temple visits come shortly after the demise of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, who passed away at the age of 75 on September 22, 2026. According to IANS, Yash Raj Films confirmed the news through an official statement and requested privacy for the family as they mourned their loss.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement from YRF read.

Krishna shared a close bond with her daughter and remained a constant presence in Rani’s life. Over the years, she accompanied the actor to several public appearances, and Rani had spoken about her mother on multiple occasions.

Apart from her role in Rani’s personal life, Krishna was also associated with Bengali cinema. She worked as a playback singer during her career. Her passing marks a personal loss for the actor and her family, who have requested privacy during this difficult period.

Also Read : Farah Khan shares rare BTS photos with Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala; asks fans to guess the films

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