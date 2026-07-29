Sanjay Dutt rang in his 67th birthday on July 29, and the celebrations came with a heartfelt tribute from his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, who took to social media to shower their father with love and gratitude.

Sanjay Dutt’s twins Shahraan and Iqra pen heartfelt birthday wishes, call him the “best dad”

Both siblings shared personal photographs with the actor, accompanied by warm captions describing him as a constant source of support and inspiration in their lives.

Shahraan’s note for his father

Shahraan posted a picture with Sanjay from what looked like a special occasion, with the father-son duo dressed in matching white traditional outfits.

In his caption, Shahraan wrote, “Happy birthday to the best dad anyone could ask for. Thank you for always being there, supporting me, and inspiring me every day. Wishing you good health, endless happiness, and many more amazing years ahead. Love you always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahraan Dutt (@duttshahraan)

Sanjay responded to the post with a comment of his own, writing, “I love you and I will always stand by you son.”

Iqra’s birthday message for Sanjay Dutt

Iqra shared a picture in which Sanjay was seen seated on a chair, embracing her affectionately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iqra Dutt (@duttiqra)

She captioned the post, “Happy birthday papa thank you for always being there for me, supporting me and making me smile. I’m so grateful to have you in my life, and I hope your birthday is filled with happiness and love. I love you so much papa.”

Sanjay Dutt’s family and upcoming projects

Shahraan and Iqra were born to Sanjay Dutt and his wife, actress Maanayata Dutt, in October 2010, two years after the couple married in 2008. Sanjay was previously married to actress Richa Sharma, with whom he shares a daughter, Trishala Dutt. Richa died in 1996 after a battle with a brain tumour. The actor is the son of veteran stars Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Khalnayak 2, with The Good Maharaja and Baap also lined up for release.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt pens emotional birthday note for wife Maanayata Dutt, thanks her for their “2 wonderful kids”

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