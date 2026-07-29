Anand Pandit asserts, “Time to stick to a single formula is gone because the audience can smell repetitiveness”

Avid cinephile and producer Anand Pandit makes films across multiple languages and watches cinematic trends closely. His upcoming slate, which includes Asambhauuu and 1920: Cold Winter. He recently tasted success with Dhamaal 4. He reflects on his willingness to back stories across diverse genres rather than confining himself to a single formula.

Anand Pandit asserts, “Time to stick to a single formula is gone because the audience can smell repetitiveness”

As someone who grew up watching consecutive blockbusters on the big screen, he believes the era of box-office money spinners running side-by- side in theatres may become a rare phenomenon.

Pandit said, “Cinema is not the primary source of entertainment anymore and everyone can easily browse, stream and watch varied content in any format from around the world. The question we need to ask then is just what can cinema do that no other medium can?”

The answer, he said, lies in not playing safe with themes and genres. “Luckily, Indian cinema is not a monolithic industry. We have so many languages and diverse stories and we should be leveraging this strength. The time to stick to a single formula is gone because the audience can smell repetitiveness.”

Pandit cites the examples of filmmakers like Yash Chopra who made Kabhi Kabhie and also Deewaar. Pandit continued, “Hrishikesh Mukherjee made comedies and also a social tragedy like Satyakam. Raj Kapoor made Bobby but also Awara and Sangam. Mani Ratnam has made Bombay, Roja, Nayakan and Ponniyin Selvan among others. My point is simple. Dabbling with different genres helps makers to understand the audience, draw them to theatres and to also display their own versatility.”

He believes chasing trends is futile in cinema. “Trends are mercurial. By the time a maker makes a film in line with what is trending, something new may emerge. The goal should be to create milestones, not hashtags,” said Pandit.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Prediction: Film heads towards a lifetime collection of Rs. 165 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.