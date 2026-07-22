Sanjay Dutt marked his wife Maanayata Dutt’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, expressing his love and gratitude for her while celebrating the special occasion with a collection of cherished family memories.

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional birthday note for wife Maanayata Dutt, thanks her for their “2 wonderful kids”

The actor shared a carousel of photographs featuring moments from their journey together over the years. The opening image captured the couple posing together at what appeared to be a public event. Sanjay looked stylish in an all-black outfit, while Maanayata complemented him in a white top paired with a cream jacket and beige trousers. The post also included several personal family pictures, offering a glimpse into their life with their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Accompanying the pictures, Sanjay penned an emotional birthday message that read, “Happy birthday my dearest mama, you are the best mother, wife, friend and the one I love the most, thank you for being the most important part of my life and thank you for 2 wonderful kids you have given me, I pray to bhole nath, that this year onwards you ROCK, I pray for your success and happiness always, love you mom and happy birthday @maanayata.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Adding to the celebrations, Sanjay’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma, also wished Maanayata on social media. Sharing a picture with her, Trishala wrote, “Happy Birthday @maanayata I love you and miss you.”

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in a private ceremony in Goa in February 2008 after dating for nearly two years. Over the years, Maanayata has been regarded as one of the actor’s strongest sources of support through both his personal and professional journey. The couple welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in October 2010.

Before stepping away from the entertainment industry after her marriage, Maanayata appeared in filmmaker Prakash Jha’s 2003 film Gangajal, where she fappy]atured in the popular dance number 'Alhad Mast Jawani'. Since then, she has largely stayed away from the limelight while focusing on her family and supporting Sanjay throughout his career.

Also Read : BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt, Virender Sehwag feature in HILARIOUS cameos in Pritam And Pedro

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