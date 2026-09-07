Ali Fazal witnessed an emotional moment when he visited Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Cinema during a screening of Mirzapur: The Movie. The actor, who plays Guddu Pandit in the popular franchise, shared a video from his visit on social media, showing the audience cheering and chanting for his character.

Ali Fazal gets emotional at packed Gaiety Cinema as fans cheer for Guddu Bhaiya; Richa Chadha calls him ‘sexy’

Gaiety Cinema has long been associated with memorable theatrical celebrations, and for Ali Fazal, seeing the venue packed for Mirzapur: The Movie became a significant moment. In the video shared by the actor, fans can be seen celebrating Guddu Pandit, with chants of “Guddu Bhaiya” adding to the atmosphere inside the theatre.

Reflecting on the experience, Ali Fazal wrote about witnessing a houseful show and getting emotional while taking in the audience response. He said, “Every actor who comes to Mumbai dreams of one thing… seeing their film play to a packed house at Gaeity. last night, i stood there and watched it happen. Didn’t mean to get emotional.. just love for all of you. Seeing Gaiety house full for Mirzapur: The Movie, standing there with my wife, was one of those moments that will stay with me for a lifetime. Like i said. Yeh aap sabka pyar hai jisse hum hain.. aur kahaaniyaan sunaani ki chul hai humein,” he wrote, before ending with a heartfelt, “Thank you for making Guddu Pandit yours.”

Ali Fazal’s wife and actress Richa Chadha also reacted to the emotional moment in the comments section. She wrote, “An emo man is a sexy man.” The response at Gaiety comes as Mirzapur: The Movie brings the popular streaming franchise to the big screen. Ali Fazal has played Guddu Pandit across the franchise, with the character becoming one of the central figures associated with Mirzapur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)



While the theatrical performance of the film will ultimately be measured by its box office numbers, the reception at Gaiety offered a glimpse of the fan following surrounding the franchise. For Fazal, the experience also marked a personal milestone, as he watched audiences celebrate a character he has portrayed over multiple seasons and now on the big screen.

The actor’s social media post also highlighted the significance of sharing the moment with Richa Chadha, who was present alongside him at the theatre. With fans continuing to respond to Guddu Pandit’s big-screen outing, the Gaiety celebration has become one of the notable moments surrounding Mirzapur: The Movie’s theatrical release.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda appreciates Ali Fazal’s performance in Mirzapur The Movie, shares a heart-warming post: “This is a personal win”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.