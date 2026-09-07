Shriya Pilgaonkar on having Mirzapur The Movie and Haiwaan releasing in September: “What’s exciting is that my looks and characters in both films are completely different”

Shriya Pilgaonkar has two theatrical releases lined up in September with Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan, giving the actor an opportunity to appear in two contrasting roles. While she reprises her popular character Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur: The Movie, the Priyadarshan directorial sees her share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Shriya Pilgaonkar on having Mirzapur The Movie and Haiwaan releasing in September: “What’s exciting is that my looks and characters in both films are completely different”

With the two films presenting different worlds, Shriya has now spoken about the contrast between the projects, particularly her experience of shooting for a song in Haiwaan. The actor revealed that the film features her in a glamorous avatar and marks her first full-scale Bollywood dance number.

Shriya shared “What’s exciting about Mirzapur and Haiwaan is that the looks and characters are completely different. While I’ve filmed songs before and have 2 songs in Mirzapur too, this is my first full-scale, glamorous Bollywood number, so it was a really exciting experience and different from the ones I shot for Mirzapur. It’s a perfect Bollywood dance sequence where we have Saif, Akshay, me and Saiyami in the song and we totally had a blast. The energy on set was palpable, it was choreographed by Bosco. As an actor I always wanted to be part of a song like this and I hope audience enjoy as much as I did filming it"

The song also brings Shriya together with Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. According to the actor, the experience was different from the songs she has previously filmed for Mirzapur, where she has played Sweety Gupta across the franchise.

Shriya’s return as Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur: The Movie marks another chapter for a character that audiences have followed through the streaming series. The film recently arrived in cinemas, while Haiwaan is scheduled to release on September 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, with Boman Irani and Saiyami Kher also in key roles.

Beyond these two projects, Shriya has built a diverse body of work across streaming and films. Her credits include Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, The Broken News and The Mandala Murders, alongside her work in the Mirzapur franchise.

Her upcoming projects also include Baara Number, a horror film directed by Vir Das. With multiple projects across theatrical and streaming platforms, Shriya continues to explore different genres and character types while expanding her work in mainstream cinema.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher rock the show in Haiwaan title song releasing tomorrow

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