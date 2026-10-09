Sanjay Dutt reflects on 20-year age gap with wife Maanayata Dutt: “I saw her when she was still in a pram”

Sanjay Dutt has opened up about his relationship with wife Maanayata Dutt, sharing details about their age difference and the support she has extended to him during some of the most challenging periods of his life. The actor also spoke about his relationship with daughter Trishala Dutt and how their bond has changed over the years during a recent conversation with Shekhar Suman.

Sanjay Dutt reflects on 20-year age gap with wife Maanayata Dutt: “I saw her when she was still in a pram”

Recalling how he first came across Maanayata, Sanjay shared an unusual detail about their age difference. He said, "She tells me that I saw her when she was still in a pram. I am 20 years older than her. We met, and we eventually courted."

The actor went on to speak about Maanayata's role in his life, praising her commitment to their family and the way she stood by him through difficult circumstances. Drawing a comparison with his late mother, actor Nargis, Sanjay said, "I have not seen many women who are as committed and dedicated as a mother and wife as she is. After my mother (actor Nargis), she is the only one I have seen who stands like a rock. Be it jail or anything else, she is always there with me."

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in February 2008. The couple welcomed twins, a son and a daughter, in October 2010. His latest remarks highlighted the importance of Maanayata's support throughout their marriage.

Sanjay Dutt Opens Up About His Relationship With Daughter Trishala

During the same conversation, Sanjay also discussed his relationship with Trishala, his daughter from his first marriage to late actor Richa Sharma. Speaking about her life in New York, he said, "Trishala is 38 years old now and lives in New York. She is a big lady and does a lot of good work there."

Shekhar Suman, who recalled working with Richa in Anubhav in 1986, remembered her fondly and spoke about how she would frequently speak to Sanjay over the phone while on set.

"Back then, she was dating you and was always missing from set. She was always on the phone with you. What a beautiful lady she was!" Shekhar said.

Sanjay acknowledged that his relationship with Trishala had experienced a period of distance for several reasons. Explaining what contributed to the situation, he said, "We were disconnected from each other in between. It happened due to many reasons, including my case that was going on here. Besides, they didn't want me to have possession of her."

However, the actor indicated that their relationship has improved significantly with time. Expressing his happiness about the changes he has seen in his daughter, Sanjay added, "I have seen a massive change in her. I am very proud of her."

Through his comments, Sanjay reflected on two important relationships in his life, acknowledging Maanayata's unwavering support and expressing pride in the progress he has seen in his bond with Trishala.

Also Read : Shekhar Suman DEFENDS Sanjay Dutt over Shekhar Tonite remarks: “What he said was completely innocuous”

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