Known for revolutionising Indian cinema and putting authentic human stories in front of the world, Aamir Khan Productions is stepping beyond the silver screen to give real people a platform to share their journeys. The production house has announced its newest platform, Once Upon A Mic, an all-new open mic experience launched under its channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, in collaboration with Kommune.

Aamir Khan Productions launches Once Upon A Mic to spotlight grassroots artists and real stories

For decades, Aamir Khan Productions has stood as a platform for artistic excellence, legendary storytelling, and cinematic talent. With Once Upon A Mic, the production house expands its vision of nurturing authentic voices by creating an inclusive space for poetry, rap, spoken word, storytelling, and creative expression from every corner of the country.

The first performance features Saniya MQ, a rapper from Govandi, Mumbai. Bringing her energy, lived experiences, and untold truth to the mic, Saniya sets the tone for an initiative built on celebrating voices that often go unheard.

Announcing the launch on social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared: "Yeh woh mehfil hai jaha kahaniyan udaan bharegi, abb Aamir Khan Talkies par, aam janta kahaniyan bhi sunayi dengi! Presenting Once Upon A Mic, an all new open mic experience for poetry, rap, spoken word, storytelling and everything in between. Yahan alag andaaz hai, aur uss andaaz ki ek avaaz bhi hai! Kicking things off is Saniya MQ, a rapper from Govandi bringing her world, her experiences and her voice to the mic. Raw, honest and unapologetically her own, Saniya proves that sometimes, all you need is a beat, a few bars and something to say."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

By bridging the gap between mainstream entertainment and grassroots artists, Aamir Khan Productions continues to redefine how stories are told and celebrated in India.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australia’s Mind Blowing Films announce Silkyara 41 based on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

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