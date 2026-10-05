Shekhar Suman has defended Sanjay Dutt over his Shekhar Tonite remarks, saying the actor’s comments were light-hearted and made in a positive spirit.

Shekhar Suman has come out in support of Sanjay Dutt following the controversy surrounding the actor’s recent remarks on Shekhar Tonite. Dutt spoke about the country's current state during an episode aired around Gandhi Jayanti, after which his comments drew attention on social media. The actor later clarified that his remarks were part of a scripted, light-hearted conversation.

Shekhar Suman DEFENDS Sanjay Dutt over Shekhar Tonite remarks: “What he said was completely innocuous”

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Shekhar Suman defended Dutt and said that the actor’s comments were not intended to offend anyone. He also described Shekhar Tonite as a satirical show that is “pro-people” and “totally unbiased and democratic.”

Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Dutt

Discussing the controversy, Suman said he has known Sanjay Dutt for years and believes the actor’s comments were made in a positive spirit. “Sanjay Dutt has huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen, and what he said was completely innocuous and in a very positive way. He should not be penalised and maligned for what he never said or meant,” Suman told NDTV.

He further vouched for Dutt’s personal character, saying, “I know him for years; he is a good man who loves his country and has utmost regard for it.”

Suman’s comments came after Dutt addressed the controversy himself and explained what he intended to convey during the show.

What Sanjay Dutt said on Shekhar Tonite

Dutt appeared on Shekhar Tonite on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and spoke about his views on the country. During the conversation, he praised Indians for being welcoming and large-hearted but said he felt that the sense of peace he associated with the country was missing.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt issues clarification

Following the reactions, Dutt took to X to clarify his position. He said that he never intended to hurt or disrespect anyone through his comments. “I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution,” Dutt wrote.

The actor also explained that the conversation on the show was scripted and that his remarks were intended to be humorous rather than a serious criticism of any individual, community or institution. “My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous,” he said.

Dutt further connected the tone of the conversation to the humour and satire associated with the Munna Bhai films, particularly the idea of “Gandhigiri”. According to the actor, the intended message was one of love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.

He added that his words were ultimately interpreted outside the context in which they were intended.

Shekhar Suman calls for context

With his latest comments, Suman has backed Dutt’s explanation and argued that the actor should not face criticism for an interpretation that, according to both of them, was not the intended message.

Suman’s defence also comes in the context of Shekhar Tonite being positioned as a satirical format. He maintained that the show is designed to use humour and satire while remaining “pro-people” and “totally unbiased and democratic.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt apologises after his ‘fourth bandar’ remark on Shekhar Tonite: “Never my intention to hurt, offend or disrespect”

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