Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were once again spotted at spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, continuing their tradition of seeking his blessings during moments of reflection.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan

A familiar spiritual retreat

Videos that surfaced on Wednesday showed the couple arriving at the ashram dressed in simple attire, their faces concealed behind masks. This marks yet another visit by the pair, who have frequently travelled to Vrindavan over the years to draw on Premanand Maharaj’s teachings on navigating life beyond fame and success.

The latest visit comes just weeks after the couple made a similar trip following Kohli’s Indian Premier League triumph with Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Gujarat Titans.

Kohli reflects on RCB’s triumph

Following that win, Kohli credited the team’s balance and depth for their success. “All the batsmen shipped in as well. I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we are an all‑around strong team and that’s why we have the confidence we have on the field right now,” he said.

He also pointed out how different the victory felt compared to the previous year. “I said to a few of the boys that it doesn’t feel like the same pressure as last year; we knew what kind of ability we have in the group,” Kohli said.

The batter further reflected on the team’s consistency through the tournament. “We topped the table; there’s a reason why we got here first and we just said one thing, if we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the competition and that’s why we’ve done well so far. In the group stage we ended up topping the league, and the skill sets we have, the maturity and composure of the guys showed through again tonight. It was a clinical performance throughout the tournament,” he said.

Life away from the field

Kohli and Sharma have been married since 2017 and are parents to a son, Akaay, and a daughter, Vamika. Their recurring visits to Vrindavan reflect a shared inclination toward spirituality that continues to shape their life beyond cricket and cinema.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma cheer for team India at Women’s T20 World Cup clash against Australia

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