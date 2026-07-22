Mohit Choudhary credits strong word of mouth for the sustained theatrical run of the film that has entered its sixth week.

Main Vaapas Aaunga producer opens on the success of Imtiaz Ali film: “It has recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams”

Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been declared a commercial hit by its makers as the film entered its sixth week in theatres. After opening to positive reviews but a modest box office response, the romantic drama witnessed steady growth in the following weeks, with the producers attributing its performance to positive audience word of mouth.

Main Vaapas Aaunga producer opens on the success of Imtiaz Ali film: “It has recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams”

Producer Mohit Choudhary, in a statement to PTI, said the film has now recovered its investment through a combination of theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams. “The box office success of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a reflection of the love the film has received from the audience. A very strong word of mouth powers it ahead as it marches towards a 50-plus day theatrical run,” he said.

He further added, “In its sixth week now, the film has already recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams. This seemed extremely difficult at the start of its theatrical journey. While the film has been and will always remain a ‘people’s hit’, it is now officially also a commercial hit.” Choudhary also thanked the film's partners, including Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Tips Music, along with director Imtiaz Ali, the cast and crew for their contribution to the film.

According to the makers, Main Vaapas Aaunga was initially released across 59 countries on 804 screens overseas before expanding its release to 15 European countries. The film has also reportedly found audiences beyond the traditional Hindi-speaking markets in India, with notable performances in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The film's theatrical journey saw an improvement after its opening weekend, with positive word of mouth helping it sustain collections over the subsequent weeks. Its soundtrack also contributed to the film's visibility during its run.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, while the music has been presented by Tips Music.

Also Read: “Feeling full FOMO”: Sharvari misses Main Vaapas Aaunga success party, celebrates from UK with heartfelt note

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