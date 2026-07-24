Manushi Chhillar supported students amid the NEET protest, recalling her own experience of rewriting an exam after the 2015 paper leak.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar has spoken in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, drawing from her own experience of having to rewrite a medical entrance examination after a paper leak in 2015. In a heartfelt social media post, she urged people to show compassion towards students and called for meaningful reforms in the education system.

Manushi Chhillar recalls taking NEET exam twice after paper leak in 2015, urges compassion for protesting students: “It represents years of hard work”

Sharing a note on Instagram, Manushi wrote, "I have always believed that in an unfair world, education becomes the biggest equaliser."

She also responded to those asking students to simply retake the examination, saying, "Anyone who is saying 'just write it again' is missing the point. We have to have sensitivity. I've written it, twice in 2015 due to a paper leak then as well. It is not just an exam, it represents years of hard work, sleepless nights, sacrifices and aspirations."

Manushi reflects on her journey as a medical aspirant

Recalling her own journey before entering the entertainment industry, Manushi spoke about the emotional and financial sacrifices made by aspiring doctors and their families. She said the true value of the dream of becoming a doctor is understood only after witnessing students spend years preparing for the examination, often with families borrowing beyond their means to support their education.

"You don't realise the value of your dream of becoming a doctor till you're at a coaching centre, where parents have borrowed beyond their means to send their children to study, or those who have spent years together trying to clear the exam," she wrote.

The actor added that many students believe education has the power to transform their lives, making any disruption to that journey deeply painful.

Calls for dialogue and stronger institutions

While expressing solidarity with students, Manushi clarified that seeking accountability should not be viewed as being against the country or its institutions. "This isn't about being against our country or our institutions. It is about believing they can be better," she wrote.

She added that every generation has a responsibility to strengthen the systems it inherits and expressed confidence that solutions could be achieved through democratic means: "I have faith in India. I have faith in our democracy. And I have faith that the strongest solutions are found through dialogue, constitutional processes and mutual respect."

Concluding her note, she urged people to respond with empathy, writing, "Let compassion guide us. Let understanding unite us. And let us never forget our youth is our future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Several celebrities have reacted to the ongoing protests

Manushi Chhillar is among the latest public figures to comment on the student-led movement demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and broader education reforms.

In recent days, several members of the film industry, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Celina Jaitly, Rasika Dugal, Diana Penty, Alaya F, Amol Palekar, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vir Das, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Preity Zinta and others, have shared their views, with many calling for accountability, peaceful dialogue and reforms in the education system.

Also Read: Amol Palekar offers legal and financial support to students protesting over NEET paper leak: “Do not allow anger to harden into hatred”

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