Lyricist Sameer had a conversation with Komal Nahta and spoke about the banners and filmmakers he particularly enjoyed working with over the years. Sameer said, “I had a wonderful time working with Yash Chopra and his production house. I haven’t done a lot of work with them; I wrote songs for Aaina (1993), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Dhoom (2004), Dhoom 2 (2006) and Dhoom 3 (2013). Unke yahaan kaam karne ka mazaa hai kyunki bahut sensibility ke saath kaam hota hai. While working with them, you’d feel like you are a part of their family. They understand cinema, the craft, lyrics, poetry, etc.”

Sameer recalls David Dhawan’s reaction to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s title song: “Bada ganda gaana likha hai tune, yaar!”

Sameer continued, “I wrote 3 films for B R Chopra – Kal Ki Awaz (1992), Baghban (2003) and Baabul (2006). I can’t tell you the contribution of Chopra saab during Baghban. I had a good time working with Karan Johar. I only did two films with him – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Lekin jo kaam karne ki samajh uss aadmi mein hai, khaas kar music ko leke, it's praiseworthy.”

Sameer revealed, “At one point, Jatin-Lalit almost quit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They were pressurized by the presence so many stars of different generations. I told them, ‘Yeh film aap log mat chodo. Bas Karan ko follow karo’. That’s what I did. The song ‘Say Shava Shava’ was difficult as it had so many actors – Amit ji bhi hai, Jaya ji bhi hai, Shah Rukh bhi hai, Rani bhi hai, Kajol bhi hai. But that man (Karan Johar) narrates so minutely that it became very easy. Mujhe pata bhi nahin chala maine Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ke gaane kab likh diye!”

Sameer then started, “The first song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released, was, ‘Tum Paas Aaye, Yun Muskuraaye’. David Dhawan heard the song. He called and told me, ‘Bada ganda gaana likha hai tune, yaar. Meri picture mein aisa gaana likhna mat’ (laughs)! I asked him, ‘Teri picture ka gaana hai? Tu kyun pareshan ho raha hai? Jaane de na’. He said, ‘Meri film ke gaane bhi release hue hain. Uss film ke music ko khatam nahin kar diya toh tu mujhe bata’!”

The film David Dhawan mentioned was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and Sameer wrote the songs for it as well. Sameer added, “Both films (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) were released on the same day and the songs of both the movies were blockbusters.”

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More Pages: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Box Office Collection

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