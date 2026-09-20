Nikkhil Advani began his career as an assistant director before making a smashing directorial debut with Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). After helming several significant films, he switched gears and carved a niche for himself in the OTT space with shows like Mumbai Diaries, Freedom at Midnight and the recently released The Revolutionaries. He has also produced acclaimed shows such as The Empire, Rocket Boys and Adhura, along with films like Airlift (2016) and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), further adding to his impressive body of work. In a recent interview, Nikkhil opened up like never before about his family migrating from Sindh during the Partition and also spoke about how younger generations are reacting to his films.

Nikkhil Advani reveals many Gen Z viewers want a Chandni Chowk To China sequel: “They saw Akshay Kumar fighting a giant potato and somehow it worked for them”

After Kal Ho Naa Ho, Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial was Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), followed by Chandni Chowk To China (2009). The latter, starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, didn’t receive a favourable response from the audience at the time. However, Nikkhil revealed that Gen Z viewers have since appreciated the film, with many even asking him to make a sequel to Chandni Chowk To China.

Nikkhil Advani told Mumbai Mirror, “The people asking me for a Chandni Chowk sequel today were four years old when it was released (laughs). They didn’t care about narrative structure; they just saw Akshay Kumar [who plays a chef in the film] fighting a giant potato and somehow it worked for them.”

In the same interview, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed that in the summer of 1947, just before the Partition, his great-grandfather flew with his whole family from Sindh to Mumbai, before the former became a part of Pakistan.

Nikkhil Advani also revealed that during the journey, his grandfather carried a heavy money belt strapped around his waist. The money was not his savings. According to the article, “He worked for Habib Bank, which was shifting its headquarters to Karachi at Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s behest”. Hence, he was entrusted to deliver the cash to its Bombay branch. And his grandfather "handed over every rupee".

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