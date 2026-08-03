Salman Khan made a much-awaited appearance on Alliance, delighting fans who had been eagerly waiting to see him on the reality show alongside his younger brother, Sohail Khan. After teasing viewers with brief glimpses in recent episodes, the superstar finally entered the Alliance headquarters at the end of the latest episode. As he greeted the contestants, Salman quickly lightened the mood by saying, “Don’t worry, I am not here to host.”

Salman Khan makes candid revelations about his jail term during Alliance appearance: “50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom”

During his visit, Salman interacted with the contestants and even called out Bali for making age-related remarks about fellow participants. He also shared a humorous moment with Mini Mathur, telling her, “Now I understand why Kabir is so scared of you.” However, one of the biggest highlights from the upcoming episode is Salman opening up about his past jail experience.

In the latest promo, Salman candidly recalled the conditions he faced during his imprisonment. Sharing details of his time behind bars, he said, “Years ago when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. It was such a small area; 50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode; there would be lizards in there sometimes. It used to be filled to the brink.”

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Salman has previously spent time in custody in connection with the black buck and chinkara poaching cases. In 1998, he remained in custody for three days. He was jailed for six days in 2006 and again for six days in 2007. Later, in 2018, he spent two days in custody in the same case. Apart from reflecting on his jail term, Salman is also expected to address Sohail Khan’s relationship with his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has been facing a difficult phase inside the Alliance house following Seema Sajdeh’s eviction. As contestants began forming alliances ahead of the finale week, several participants appeared hesitant to include Sohail in their groups, leaving him visibly disappointed. Arslan Goni repeatedly encouraged him to stay focused on the game, but Sohail eventually lost patience and remarked, “One eventually gets the point, but if you constantly keep nagging like a woodpecker, there is no meaning to it.”

The situation escalated further when Sohail walked into the storeroom with his belongings and warned, “If anyone is behind this door, please move away in 30 seconds because I am going to kick open this door.” He then kicked the door multiple times until it broke, after which he was temporarily taken out of the headquarters.

Following the incident, several contestants, including Kushal Tandon, held Arslan responsible for Sohail’s emotional outburst. When Sohail returned, he confronted Arslan over his alleged comments regarding Seema Sajdeh’s eviction plans. Arslan denied the claims and apologized to him.

With Salman Khan now stepping into the Alliance house and emotions running high among the contestants, viewers can expect more dramatic moments in the episodes leading up to the grand finale, which is scheduled to take place on August 7. Aly Goni has already secured his place as the first finalist, while Mini Mathur and Niti Taylor are reportedly among the top contenders for the finale.

Also Read : “Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai”: Salman Khan quips on Alliance

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