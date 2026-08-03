Manushi Chhillar led the opening act of the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony, performing before a global audience at the event. The act was set to the anthem ‘Vande Mataram’ and was choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

Manushi Chhillar leads opening act at Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony

Chhillar wore a custom Torani ensemble for the performance, a peacock blue and green lehenga designed specifically for the occasion. The outfit combined traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette, drawing on elements of Indian design.

The segment brought together elements of patriotism, culture and performance, with Chhillar’s stage presence forming a key part of the closing ceremony proceedings. It marked one of the opening moments of the ceremony, staged on the international platform of the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The choreography by Shiamak Davar accompanied the performance of ‘Vande Mataram’, with the sequence structured around the song through the course of the act. The costume by Torani was designed to complement the theme of the performance.

Chhillar has represented India at international platforms in the past, having previously been crowned Miss World. Her appearance at the closing ceremony added to her record of representing the country at global events over the years, spanning pageantry, cultural engagements and public appearances on behalf of India.

The act featured ‘Vande Mataram’ as its centrepiece, with choreography by Shiamak Davar and costume design by Torani, marking Chhillar’s appearance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony held this year.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar recalls retaking NEET after paper leak: “We believed clearing the entrance exam was the finish line”

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