The actress celebrated her closest friends with an emotional note as she revisited cherished memories from her pre-wedding festivities.

Jennifer Winget marked Friendship Day with a heartfelt social media post, giving fans a glimpse into one of the most memorable chapters of her life. The actress shared an unseen video featuring candid moments from her ‘Haldi’ ceremony, celebrating the friends and family who stood by her side during her wedding festivities.

Jennifer Winget shares unseen Haldi ceremony moments on Friendship Day after wedding with William Ishmael; says, “I am the luckiest ever”

The video, posted on Instagram, featured a montage of photographs from the pre-wedding celebrations, capturing joyful moments filled with laughter, hugs and heartfelt emotions. Alongside the clip, Jennifer penned an emotional note expressing gratitude towards her closest friends for making her special day even more memorable. She said, “My haldi wasn’t just a celebration... it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures,I notice something new..a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!!”

The actress continued by thanking her friends for their unwavering love and support throughout the celebrations. “I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you. Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all. Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)



Jennifer's latest post comes just weeks after she married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate wedding ceremony held in the United Kingdom on July 16. The private celebration was attended by close friends and family members, with the couple choosing to keep the affair away from the public eye.

Following the wedding, the actress delighted fans by sharing several photos and videos from the celebrations, including glimpses of her picturesque white wedding and other pre-wedding ceremonies. The updates offered followers a closer look at the intimate festivities while celebrating the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Her Friendship Day post has now added another personal moment to the collection, highlighting the bond she shares with her inner circle. By revisiting memories from her haldi ceremony, Jennifer Winget not only celebrated friendship but also acknowledged the people who helped make one of the most significant occasions of her life truly unforgettable.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget shares wedding video; confirms marriage to William Ishmael with heartfelt post

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