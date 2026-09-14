Salman Khan addressed the criticism surrounding the casting of Bigg Boss 20 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The host discussed the extensive process through which contestants are shortlisted for the reality show and acknowledged that the final selection may not always meet expectations. He also encouraged the housemates to use their time on the show effectively rather than waiting for opportunities to come their way.

Salman Khan breaks silence on Bigg Boss 20 casting criticism: “Sometimes our selection also falters”

During his interaction with Amrapali Dubey, Salman spoke about the team’s approach to selecting contestants. He said, “We had thought we would handpick contestants, but sometimes our selection also falters. Those who are not seen on the show, their defence mechanism is that they are doing so much in the game, but the truth is whatever you are saying or doing is not worthy of airing. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two ‘kameena’ people in the house, right?”

Salman further explained that the casting process involves meeting and interviewing a large number of potential contestants before the final names are locked. He said, “There are 1000s of people whom the Bigg Boss team meets and interviews. From those, you 16 have been chosen. It takes them eight months to lock celebrities from different fields. When you guys came here, people asked what kind of casting this was, but after a week, everyone is loving a few characters. Some people managed to change the negative connotation around them in the first week. The rest should also be doing that.”

He clarified that his role was not to judge the contestants but to share his views and motivate them to make the most of their stint on the show. “I am not here to come and judge you. I will just share my opinions, but I want all of you to grab an opportunity and not just wait for one to come to you,” Salman added.

Salman praises Qazi Touqeer

During the episode, Salman also singled out Qazi Touqeer for his presence in the house. He praised Qazi for standing out during the opening week and described him as the “rockstar” of the house. Salman also acknowledged his approach to leading from the front.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, including Mahhi Vij, MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer, Aasif Khan and Yung DSA, among others.

Also Read : Salman Khan REACTS to Bigg Boss 20’s record opening: “To see it become the biggest reality show launch ever is overwhelming and a proud milestone for all of us”

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