Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Namrrata Pradhan highlights a woman’s right to walk away from a troubled marriage; says, “I truly believe that a divorced daughter is better than a daughter who is forced to lose herself”

Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha and Sheizaan Khan as Siddhu, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan explores family relationships, personal struggles and the courage to stand up for what is right. The show has now brought the issue of a woman’s right to choose her own happiness into focus through Sahana, played by Namrrata Pradhan, and her troubled marriage to Murli, portrayed by Rohin Joshi.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Namrrata Pradhan highlights a woman’s right to walk away from a troubled marriage; says, “I truly believe that a divorced daughter is better than a daughter who is forced to lose herself”

As their marital conflict unfolds, the village panchayat urges Sahana to give Murli another chance after he admits his mistakes. However, Sahana is unwilling to return to a relationship that has affected her peace and self-respect. Determined to make her own decision, she is prepared to become the first woman in her village to seek a divorce.

Through Sahana’s journey, the show raises questions about societal expectations and the pressure on women to preserve their marriages, even when doing so comes at the expense of their well-being. Namrrata Pradhan has welcomed the storyline, emphasising the importance of self-respect and a woman's right to make decisions about her life.

Sharing her perspective on Sahana’s decision, Namrrata said, “I truly believe that a divorced daughter is better than a daughter who is forced to lose herself, her dignity and eventually her life just to save a marriage. Sahana’s decision is not a result of a minor inconvenience or a moment of anger. She tried everything to save her relationship, to prove her innocence and to make her husband believe in her, to the point where she was ready to give up her own life. A relationship is never easy to walk away from, and I don’t believe divorce should be the first solution. But when saving a relationship comes at the cost of your life, your self-respect and your identity, then choosing to walk away is not selfish, it is choosing yourself. In real life too, I have seen women who silently suffer for years because they are scared of what society will say, and I have also seen women who choose the difficult path of walking away and rebuilding their lives. What makes me really happy about this track is that Sahana is such a simple, soft-spoken, relatable girl, and yet she chooses to stand up for herself. If a girl like Sahana can find the courage to take a stand for herself, I truly believe every woman can.”

With Sahana determined to seek a divorce, it remains to be seen how Murli will respond to her decision and whether he will be able to regain her trust. Will Sahana remain firm in her resolve to prioritise her peace and self-respect, even if it means going against the traditions of her village? Or will circumstances lead their relationship in a different direction?

Also Read : Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Sheizaan Khan reveals cast and crew broke down while shooting emotional Siddhu – Sneha sequence

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