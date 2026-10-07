The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Salman Khan in connection with an application filed by filmmaker Amit Jani, who has sought a stay on proceedings in the actor’s civil suit concerning the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The matter was heard before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, with Jani’s counsel arguing that the reliefs sought by Khan in the present proceedings substantially overlap with those in an earlier suit that is already pending adjudication before the High Court.

Salman Khan vs Kala Hiran: Delhi High Court seeks reply from actor on Amit Jani’s plea seeking stay on proceedings

During the hearing, Jani’s legal team contended that Khan has effectively initiated parallel litigation concerning the same subject matter. On that basis, counsel argued that proceedings in the subsequent suit should remain stayed until the earlier matter is finally decided. Representing Salman Khan, Senior Advocate Ravi Prakash undertook to place the actor’s formal counter-affidavit on record in response to the application.

The court also sought clarity on the precise basis of the relief being pursued by Khan. Explaining the background, Prakash submitted that the actor had initially approached the court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. The proceedings resulted in interim protection being granted to Khan in December 2025.

According to Khan’s counsel, following the interim order, the filmmakers released promotional material and gave interviews to the media that allegedly drew direct parallels between the film and aspects of the actor’s life, including the widely known 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. Khan’s legal team argued that the alleged depiction was sufficiently identifiable with the actor’s persona and could cause significant reputational harm.

The actor subsequently sought the court’s intervention to prevent the circulation of promotional and publicity material connected to the film and to restrain its proposed release. The dispute escalated further in July 2026, when the Delhi High Court directed the removal of the film’s initial digital teaser and certain promotional posts from social media. The court also directed the filmmakers not to use Salman Khan’s name, likeness or identifiable characteristics without his consent.

The proceedings later turned towards the question of the film’s proposed distribution and release. During those hearings, Jani’s side submitted that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy was neither complete nor submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for theatrical certification at that stage. The filmmaker’s side also maintained that an official trailer for the film had not yet been released or circulated.

The possibility of a direct-to-digital release also came into consideration during the proceedings. While the film’s theatrical status and certification position were raised before the court, the bench also considered Khan’s apprehensions regarding the possibility of the film or related promotional material being disseminated directly through digital platforms, including an OTT release.

Amit Jani’s side has continued to oppose the reliefs sought by Salman Khan, maintaining its position against the actor’s requests for injunctions. The latest hearing, therefore, focused on the procedural objection raised by the filmmaker regarding the overlap between the present proceedings and the earlier matter pending before the High Court.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani has now directed Salman Khan’s counsel to place the actor’s detailed response on record. The matter has been listed for a further comprehensive hearing on December 16, 2026.

The proceedings concern the competing legal claims surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, with the court yet to adjudicate the substantive issues raised in the latest application.

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