Rasika Dugal has revisited some of Beena Tripathi’s most significant moments from the Mirzapur series ahead of the theatrical release of Mirzapur The Movie. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor reflected on Beena’s character arc, the difficult scenes she portrayed and the way the character repeatedly reclaims her agency.

Rasika Dugal recalls Mirzapur’s rape scene ahead of Mirzapur The Movie release: “I felt shattered to see Beena in a powerless situation”

Beena Tripathi, played by Rasika, has remained one of the prominent characters in the Mirzapur franchise. Speaking about understanding Beena’s emotional journey, Rasika credited the show’s writers for giving her a strong foundation to work with.

“For me, it was never challenging to understand the emotional core of Beena Tripathi. It was on paper. The challenging part was to adapt her body language. When I first heard the story, my impression was that when Beena enters the room, people should turn around and look at her,” Rasika told NDTV.

One of the most disturbing moments in Beena’s journey comes at the end of season one, when she is sexually assaulted by her father-in-law, Satyanand Tripathi, at gunpoint. In the following season, Beena takes revenge by killing him. Looking back at these contrasting moments, Rasika spoke about the emotional impact of portraying Beena’s vulnerable state.

“What I really like about the writing is that whenever Beena's agency is taken away, she finds her way to a comeback. It was a moving moment for me when Beena locks the door at the end of season one. There was a sense of resignation in doing that. She knew that this day would come one day and she had to go through it. She was raped at gunpoint. I felt shattered to see Beena in a powerless situation. She is always self-assured, in control, but now she's in a powerless situation,” Rasika said, revisiting the crucial scene.

Rasika also connected Beena’s experiences to the larger issue of women’s agency in a patriarchal society. "The truth about women in a patriarchal society is that when a woman owns a place, people don't like it and they try to take her agency,” she added.

The actor also addressed online trolling around portrayals of female desire and sexuality. She said she chooses to maintain her own boundaries when it comes to public reactions.

“Nowadays, it's not about films anymore. Everyone is commenting on everything around. So, if you read everything, you will be confused. I have my own filters. I don't want anything that can affect my decision as an actor, that disturbs my integrity as an actor. I don't want to be doubtful about my choices,” said Rasika.

Meanwhile, ahead of the film’s release, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu hosted a gathering for the cast and crew. Rasika recalled how a chef from Lucknow was invited to cook for the team during the celebrations.

Also Read : Mirzapur The Movie is not the first Indian film based on a web series, this regional web show has had three theatrical films based on it

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