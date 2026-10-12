Saira Banu recalls dreaming of marrying Dilip Kumar at 12 on their wedding anniversary: “I wished to become an integral part of Sahib’s life”

Veteran actress Saira Banu marked her wedding anniversary with late husband Dilip Kumar on October 11 by revisiting memories of their relationship and reflecting on the power of manifestation. The actress also extended her birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, whose birthday falls on the same day, while recalling the mutual respect and admiration shared by the two legendary actors.

Saira Banu recalls dreaming of marrying Dilip Kumar at 12 on their wedding anniversary: “I wished to become an integral part of Sahib’s life”

Saira Banu shared a series of photographs and videos on social media, including a montage capturing special moments with Dilip Kumar. In her post, she looked back at the circumstances surrounding their wedding and described how her childhood dream of becoming part of the actor’s life eventually came true.

“Over the years, perhaps the whole world has come to know the extraordinary and hilarious circumstances under which my wedding with Dilip Sahib took place. Even today, when I look back upon those unexpected and beautiful turns of events, I find myself smiling and laughing at the sheer simplicity of it.”

Reflecting on manifestation, a concept she said had become widely discussed in recent years, Saira Banu revealed that her journey had begun when she was just 12 years old. She recalled how, despite not knowing the term at the time, she had wished to become an integral part of Dilip Kumar’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Recalling their wedding day on October 11, 1966, she wrote, “Everything about that day was perfect: the occasion, the people who surrounded us, and, above everything else, Dilip Sahib, who was, is, and shall always remain the most beautiful part of my world.” She also reflected on how seemingly small dreams can eventually become some of life's most treasured memories.

In another part of her post, Saira Banu shared a collage featuring herself, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. She recalled the respect Dilip Kumar had for his fellow artistes and referred to his book, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, in which he wrote about his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. The two actors had shared screen space in the film Shakti.

According to Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar appreciated Amitabh Bachchan’s command over dialogue, impeccable diction and ability to listen attentively to his co-actors. She also recalled an incident from the sets of Shakti when Dilip Kumar had asked the crew to maintain silence as Amitabh prepared for an emotionally demanding scene. She described the incident as an example of Dilip Kumar’s belief that respecting an artiste meant respecting the art itself.

Saira Banu then extended her birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 84 on October 11, 2026. She wished him good health, happiness and continued affection from his admirers.

Concluding her note, the actress shared a message for younger generations, urging them not to give up on love too easily. She wrote, “Love is not a burden and most certainly not something to be abandoned at the first sign of difficulty.” She further added, “For in the end, after all your achievements, failures, and lessons, all that is left is love alone.”

Saira Banu ended the note by reflecting on her own experience, writing that she had “lived that life, seen the world, and is still in love.”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar married on October 11, 1966. At the time, Saira was 22 and Dilip Kumar was 44, marking an age difference of 20 years. Their relationship remains a subject of public interest, with Saira Banu continuing to remember her late husband through personal recollections and tributes.

Also Read : Saira Banu celebrates Hema Malini’s 60 years in cinema with heartfelt tribute and rare throwback photos: “Some stars illuminate hearts for a lifetime”

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