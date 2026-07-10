Veteran actor Saira Banu has shared a heartfelt tribute to Hema Malini, celebrating the actor's six-decade journey in Indian cinema. Accompanied by a collection of rare archival photographs featuring Hema Malini, Dilip Kumar and herself, Saira's note reflected on their long-standing friendship and the memories they created over the years.

Saira Banu celebrates Hema Malini’s 60 years in cinema with heartfelt tribute and rare throwback photos: “Some stars illuminate hearts for a lifetime”

Taking to social media, Saira described Hema as someone who brought warmth and grace into her life, calling her "a gentle beam of morning light." "Where do I begin with Hema? Some people enter one's life like a gentle beam of morning light quietly, gracefully, and before you realise it, they have illuminated a part of your world forever."

She recalled meeting Hema for the first time in 1966 on the sets of Diwana, where the latter was working alongside Raj Kapoor. "My thoughts invariably return to the first time I met her in 1966, on the sets of Diwana with Raj Kapoor Sahib. I remember looking at her and thinking that I had rarely seen such effortless beauty. Mesmerised is perhaps the only word that has remained faithful to that memory."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Remembering days spent together during film shoots

Saira also looked back on a memorable phase when both actors were filming in the same location. While she was shooting for Padosan, Hema was working on Sapno Ka Saudagar. Staying in adjoining rooms gave them the opportunity to spend time together away from the cameras.

She shared that they often spent long afternoons talking about everyday life, beauty routines and several other subjects, while their mothers also joined the conversations. "We spent long, unhurried hours sitting together in the verandah, talking about everything that seemed important then beauty, skincare, little rituals of everyday life, and countless subjects that, in hindsight, revealed far more about friendship than they ever did about the conversations themselves."

Fond memories with Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra

The veteran actor also remembered working with Hema during her television series after the release of Kranti. She said Dilip Kumar became actively involved in guiding both of them during the shoot. "Sahib generously involved himself in guiding Hema and me through several portions of the shoot. Watching him take such a personal interest, with his characteristic generosity and meticulousness, remains one of those memories I continue to treasure."

Saira also spoke about Dharmendra's close bond with her family and reflected on his enduring relationship with Hema Malini. "The love, companionship, and deep regard he and Hema have shared have become the very fabric of Hindi cinema's most cherished memories. They were and shall always remain one of the most iconic and beloved couples of an era when cinema possessed a certain innocence, grace, and grandeur."

Concluding her note, Saira extended her wishes to Hema as she marked 60 years in the film industry. "As Hema celebrates the remarkable milestone of sixty glorious years in cinema, her Diamond Jubilee, I wish her continued joy, radiant health, and every happiness that life has yet to offer. May she always remain surrounded by the same affection, admiration, and love that she has so effortlessly inspired across generations. Some stars illuminate the screen for a season. Hema has illuminated hearts for a lifetime."

The accompanying photographs offered fans a glimpse into the personal bond shared by some of Hindi cinema's most celebrated names, capturing moments that have remained largely unseen over the years.

Also Read: Saira Banu pays tribute to Dilip Kumar on his 5th death anniversary; says, “His memories continue to live on”

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