The film is scheduled to release on September 11 and also features Boman Irani, Sayami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Saif Ali Khan opens up on Haiwaan’s intense action scene: “I had to lie down for two days”

Saif Ali Khan is set to explore a different kind of action role in Haiwaan. The actor plays a visually impaired character in the upcoming film, but his character is still involved in a physically demanding fight sequence.

Saif Ali Khan opens up on Haiwaan’s intense action scene: “I had to lie down for two days”

Saif revealed that his character is trained in martial arts and faces a brutal situation before fighting back. In the scene, his character is tortured, kicked and slapped before eventually retaliating against those attacking him.

The sequence was reportedly filmed without body doubles, CGI or extensive camera tricks, giving it a raw and realistic feel. Stunt choreographer Silva designed the action sequence, which involved broken glass and damaged furniture. Saif admitted that filming the scene was physically exhausting and that he needed to rest for two days after completing it.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan explained, “It's a scene with a great build-up because the characters torture and bash up my character, kicking and slapping him. As an audience, you want him to retaliate, which he eventually does. I thought I was alright but I was exhausted because that is how intense the action scene was. It wasn't CGI or harness-backed action scenes; the fight scene is just raw. It was really lots of fun to perform.”

He further recalled the challenges involved in filming the sequence, saying, “Silva really choreographed that fight, and there were no special effects added to it, there were no duplicates. There's very little fakery in these scenes. The room has broken glass everywhere. It was very raw and kind of violent, and it was utterly exhausting because after that I had to lie down for two days.”

Interestingly, the Haiwaan team did not conduct any separate workshops or special training sessions for the action sequences. Instead, Saif rehearsed the fight with Silva before filming. The actor recalled how the set was left with broken glass from photo frames and damaged cupboards after the sequence. While the cast managed to avoid major injuries, Saif noted that minor cuts and bruises were part of the demanding shoot.

According to Saif, the action sequence works because it is closely connected to the story. His character is subjected to mistreatment, creating a situation where the audience is expected to root for him to fight back. He also credited Silva for choreographing and executing the sequence effectively.

Haiwaan marks Saif Ali Khan's first collaboration with director Priyadarshan. The film also reunites Saif with Akshay Kumar after 18 years.

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More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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