Rakul Preet Singh on exploring horror and period films; says, “I would like to experiment with different genres”

Rakul Preet Singh is looking to explore new genres and challenging characters as she continues to take on varied projects in Indian cinema. The actor, who will portray Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part film Ramayana, has expressed interest in stepping into spaces she has not explored on screen so far.

Rakul Preet Singh on exploring horror and period films; says, “I would like to experiment with different genres”

In a recent conversation, Rakul spoke about the kind of roles she would like to take up in the future. While she has worked across different film industries and genres, the actor feels there are still several stories and characters that remain unexplored in her career. She is particularly interested in doing an intense romantic drama, a period film and a horror project.

Talking about the genres she would like to explore, Rakul said, “I haven't done an out-and-out love story. I haven't done, like, a heart-wrenching love story. That's something I'd love to do. I haven't explored a historical character or done a period film either, and I would love to explore that space. I haven't done horror. There's a lot I haven't done, and I would like to experiment with different genres.”

The actor also opened up about how her approach towards choosing projects has changed. According to Rakul, she is currently more interested in characters that provide her with substantial material to perform rather than selecting a project simply because of its scale or genre.

She added, “I'm in that phase in my career where I want to challenge myself and do something meaty. Something that excites you to the core.”

Meanwhile, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part film. The project stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, while Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Lara Dutta are also part of the ensemble cast.

The first part is scheduled for an international release on November 6, 2026, while its India release is being targeted around Diwali. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier explained the difference in the release plans for international and Indian audiences in a conversation with NDTV. He said the overseas release was planned according to the Friday release cycle, while the team was targeting Diwali for the Indian market.

“So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that's why it's releasing on the 6th of November. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release,” the producer said.

Also Read : Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion files: 7 Looks that showcase her versatile style

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