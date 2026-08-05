The actress has reportedly kicked off the first schedule of her next film in Europe while continuing to expand her lineup of projects across industries.

Saiee M Manjrekar has reportedly commenced work on yet another project, adding to her growing slate of films across multiple industries. The actress is currently in Italy, where she has begun shooting for what is being described as a romantic drama, although an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.

Saiee M Manjrekar begins shooting for new romantic drama in Italy; official announcement expected soon

According to sources, Saiee has travelled to the picturesque European country to begin the first schedule of the yet-untitled project. The film is said to be helmed by a debutant director and is expected to be extensively shot across scenic locations in Italy, with the story unfolding against a summer backdrop.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the project, the development has sparked curiosity among fans eager to know more about the actress' next outing. Details regarding the film's cast, title and production banner are currently under wraps, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

A source close to the development shared, "Saiee is currently in Italy for her work commitment. At this stage, not a lot can be revealed about the project, but an official announcement will be made soon. It's an exciting phase for her, and audiences can expect something special. The film is set in Europe and it’s a summer setting and it’s a romantic drama genre".

The project is expected to showcase Saiee in a fresh avatar, with the European setting likely to play an integral role in the narrative. Romantic dramas set against international backdrops have often resonated with audiences, and the upcoming film is expected to blend scenic visuals with an emotional storyline.

Saiee has been steadily carving a space for herself with a mix of commercial entertainers and content-driven films. Having made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, she has since expanded her filmography by taking on projects across different languages and genres.

The actress is currently looking ahead to the release of India House, one of her most anticipated upcoming films. In addition to that, she is also working on another project featuring actor Raghav Juyal, further strengthening her diverse lineup.

With filming now underway in Italy and an official reveal expected soon, fans are keenly awaiting more details about Saiee M Manjrekar's latest venture, which promises to add another exciting chapter to her evolving career.

Also Read: Saiee M Manjrekar on going out of her comfort zone in Ikaai, “This film pushed me emotionally and mentally in ways I didn’t expect”

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