Star Plus has officially confirmed one of television's most speculated comebacks — Amar Upadhyay is set to return as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The channel dropped a new promo announcing the development, putting an end to weeks of fan theories and speculation about whether the character would make a comeback to the show.

Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — new promo unveiled!

The timing of the announcement coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi, adding a symbolic touch to the storyline, as the makers frame Mihir's return as an answer to Tulsi's prayers within the narrative.

Speaking about his return, Amar Upadhyay said, "Mihir mere liye sirf ek character nahi hai (is not just a character). He has been such a huge part of my journey, and the love audiences have given him over the years is something I have always carried with me. There has been so much chatter around whether Mihir is coming back. My fans have been eagerly waiting for my return and haven't stopped asking when I would be back on the show. Honestly, seeing their excitement has made this homecoming even more special. Shantiniketan mein wapas aana, Tulsi aur Virani parivaar ke beech Mihir bankar khade hona, brings back so many memories. It genuinely feels like coming home. But a lot has happened, equations have changed, and Mihir is returning to a family that has been through its own journey. I'm excited to see how audiences react when he finally walks back into their lives."

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Mihir's return isn't the only reunion in store for viewers. The show also marks the comeback of another original cast member as Aman Verma will be returning to his role as Anupam Kapadia, the brother of the iconic Mandira. For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 features several cast from the first season which includes Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan as Karan Virani and Nandini Virani, Sumeet Sachdev and Ravee Gupta as Gautam Virani and Damini Virani, Ritu Chaudhary as Shobha Virani Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana as Sahil Virani, and Suvarna Jha as the antagonist Tripti.

With the Virani family set for a major reunion of sorts, the upcoming track promises to bring fresh drama to Shantiniketan. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs every day at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and is also available to stream anytime on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 14 weeks: “Mihir has evolved with time”

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