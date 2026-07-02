S. Rajamouli has once again brought global recognition to Indian cinema by receiving the prestigious 'Julliat 2026' honour during his visit to Institut Lumière in Lyon, France. Widely regarded as one of India's most influential filmmakers, Rajamouli has captivated audiences across the world with blockbuster films such as Eega, the Baahubali franchise, and RRR. The latest recognition further cements his legacy as one of the country's most celebrated and commercially successful directors.

S. S. Rajamouli shares emotional note after receiving prestigious honour with ‘Julliat 2026’: “Only gratitude. Deeply, deeply humbled”

As part of his visit, Rajamouli attended screenings of Eega and RRR at Institut Lumière, where both films were showcased to a packed audience. The filmmaker later took to social media to share heartfelt moments from the event, revealing that the honour came as a complete surprise.

Describing the emotional experience, Rajamouli wrote, “Visited the Lumière Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR was screened to a full house in Lyon, France.

Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born. I was already emotional for everything that was happening around me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

And there is this wall full of plaques. Names of legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Francis Ford Coppola... and then I noticed a plate covered with a red cloth. My mind went blank. I don't even know what to say for the honour of having my name permanently placed on the Mur des Cinéastes, along with the greats.

Only gratitude. Deeply, deeply humbled. Thank you @institut.lumiere for a memory I will carry for a lifetime.”

Rajamouli's name will now be permanently featured on the Mur des Cinéastes, a distinguished wall that honours some of the world's most iconic filmmakers. The recognition places him alongside legendary directors, marking yet another milestone in his remarkable journey.

Over the years, Rajamouli has received several prestigious national and international honours, including the New York Film Critics Circle Award, the Critics' Choice Movie Award, two Saturn Awards, and four National Film Awards. He was also conferred the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his outstanding contribution to the arts. His global impact reached another historic high when "Naatu Naatu" from RRR became the first song from an Indian film to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali universe continues to expand with Baahubali: The Eternal War, a two-part animated epic directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla. The teaser for the first installment has already been unveiled, and the film is scheduled to release in 2027.

Also Read : S. S. Rajamouli on expanding the Baahubali universe through Baahubali: The Eternal War, “Animation is the only place where you can do justice to that description”

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