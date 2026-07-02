The makers of Baby Do Die Do have turned up the excitement a notch by unveiling their latest track, ‘Alpha Q’, just a day before the film's theatrical release on July 3. The energetic nightclub anthem is designed to set the mood for the action-packed thriller, introducing audiences to the flamboyant and larger-than-life persona of Alpha Q, a character who believes in living life to the fullest.

Makers of Baby Do Die Do unveils electrifying track ‘Alpha Q’ before theatrical release; watch

Described as one of the most shocking and outrageous tracks to hit the internet, ‘Alpha Q’ delivers an electrifying blend of pulsating beats, infectious rhythms and power-packed vocals. The song captures the essence of a high-octane party, promising to become a favourite among music lovers and dance enthusiasts alike. With its vibrant visuals and energetic choreography, the track aims to amplify the buzz surrounding the film before it arrives in cinemas.

The release of ‘Alpha Q’ comes at a crucial time as Baby Do Die Do gears up for its big-screen debut. Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, the thriller has been generating significant curiosity with its intriguing promotional campaign and unconventional storyline. The film has already attracted attention for its unique premise and is among the notable Hindi releases arriving in theatres this week.



By dropping an upbeat promotional number on the eve of the release, the makers are looking to give audiences one final taste of the film's energetic world while building anticipation for what promises to be an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. The makers have positioned ‘Alpha Q’ as more than just a song—it's an introduction to a bold personality that embodies confidence, extravagance and an unapologetic attitude.

With the countdown to release nearly over, Baby Do Die Do is all set to hit theatres on July 3, and ‘Alpha Q’ has already ensured that the celebrations begin before the curtains rise.

Also Read : Saqib Saleem reflects on challenges of releasing Baby Do Die Do independently; says, “It’s a humbling experience”

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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