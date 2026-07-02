S. S. Rajamouli on expanding the Baahubali universe through Baahubali: The Eternal War, “Animation is the only place where you can do justice to that description”

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli presented Baahubali: The Eternal War at the 2026 Annecy Animation Film Festival, where he shared a work-in-progress look at the animated epic and spoke about the decision to bring the Baahubali universe into animation.

S. S. Rajamouli on expanding the Baahubali universe through Baahubali: The Eternal War, “Animation is the only place where you can do justice to that description”

The Baahubali franchise, comprising Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, remains among the most-watched Indian film franchises worldwide, having released across multiple languages and territories. A teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War has already been released online, marking the first glimpse of the franchise's animated continuation. The Annecy Animation Film Festival, where the work-in-progress presentation took place, is among the leading global platforms for showcasing animated projects ahead of their release.

Speaking at the presentation, Rajamouli said, “We started writing so much about it, and in the process of creating those worlds and creating those characters, we created many instances which were as dramatic or more dramatic than the scenes in the film itself.”

He also spoke about the choice of medium for the project. “Indian mythology is so rich in its vivid descriptions about characters of other worlds,” Rajamouli said. “Animation is the only place where you can do justice to that description. Ishan was the person we were rating for to take Baahubali to the next step.”

Baahubali: The Eternal War is a two-part animated epic directed by Ishan Shukla. The teaser for Part 1 has already been released, and the film is slated for release in 2027, continuing the story first introduced in the original live-action films.

Also Read: Prabhas celebrates the showcase of Baahubali: The Eternal War at Annecy 2026; says “The team is building something truly special”

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