The singer says marriage should happen only when his sister-in-law feels she has found the right partner, while praising her journey and flourishing career.

Singer Stebin Ben has weighed in on the constant speculation surrounding Kriti Sanon's marriage, saying that the actress should take the decision only when she feels ready. His remarks come amid ongoing rumours linking Kriti to entrepreneur Kabir Bahia and follow Stebin's recent wedding to actress Nupur Sanon, Kriti's younger sister.

Stebin Ben reacts to questions about the wedding plans of Kriti Sanon; says, “There is no hurry”

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Stebin addressed the frequent questions about when Kriti would tie the knot, pointing out that public curiosity has only increased after Nupur's marriage. He said, “I don't know why people keep asking this. After her younger sister got married, everyone started saying, 'Now it's Kriti's turn.'”

Emphasising that marriage is a deeply personal decision, Stebin said Kriti is currently enjoying a successful phase in her career and should not feel pressured by societal expectations. He went on to continue, "She is doing exceptionally good in her career. A girl coming from a small town who did well for herself and has grown on her own. Give her time. Until Kriti feels that she has found the best boy and is sure about marriage, she should not take that decision. Until you get that certainty, why do you have to rush into marriage? There is no hurry. Life is not running away.”

Stebin also drew parallels between his own journey and Kriti's rise in the film industry, praising her for remaining grounded despite her success. "When I see Kriti, I find her journey very similar to mine. She has come here on her own, worked hard and achieved stardom by herself. She is still connected to the ground and to her parents, and everything about her is the best,” he added.

Looking ahead, the singer expressed confidence in Kriti's future and highlighted her growing popularity and packed professional schedule. "Her future is very bright. She has a huge film line-up, she's locked till 2030, and she's giving back-to-back hit films. Over the years, she has become a better actor and people are noticing that. Her fandom is growing; people are giving her more love and affection. I'm very sure she will do wonders and make everyone proud. I am so super proud of her," he concluded on that note.

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Their wedding became a widely discussed event on social media, with Kriti Sanon actively participating in the celebrations. Since the wedding, Stebin has often been asked about Kriti's personal life, but his latest remarks make it clear that he believes marriage should be guided by an individual's own choice and timing rather than public expectations.

Also Read: Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share dreamy honeymoon pics from Finland; couple seals romance under Northern Lights

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.