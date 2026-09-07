The actor underwent nearly 15 months of physical transformation and trained in Mallakhamb and Kushti for his role as revolutionary Sachindra Nath Sanyal.

Rohit Saraf is set to portray revolutionary Sachindra Nath Sanyal in Prime Video’s upcoming period drama series The Revolutionaries. The actor has undergone an extensive physical transformation for the role, following director Nikkhil Advani’s vision for his appearance as a young revolutionary.

Rohit Saraf undergoes 15-month transformation for The Revolutionaries: “I was definitely not Brad Pitt from Fight Club”

Speaking about his preparation for the series, Rohit revealed that the physical aspect of the character required nearly 15 months of work. He also underwent around three months of training in traditional physical disciplines, including Mallakhamb and Kushti. “Primarily, my preparation was physical. It took me almost 15 months to transform my body, while the training in different art forms for the series lasted about three months,” he said.

Saraf went on to continue, “When I met Nikkhil sir for the first time, he told me he wanted me to have a physique like Brad Pitt in Fight Club. And I remember thinking, I was active, I was fit, but I was definitely not Brad Pitt from Fight Club. So a huge part of the preparation was getting my body to where he envisioned it for the character. Beyond that, he also wanted me to learn Mallakhamb, Kushti and other forms of physical training. The sessions were intense and, in all honesty, pretty gruelling. I would constantly send Nikkhil sir videos of what we were doing, and I think what I enjoyed most was seeing, bit by bit, how all of that training was changing the way I looked and moved.”

Rohit’s physical transformation is part of his preparation to step into the world of the freedom struggle and portray Sanyal, a revolutionary figure associated with India’s independence movement. The actor’s look has already drawn attention following the release of glimpses and the trailer of the series.

Inspired by true events, The Revolutionaries is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The series features an ensemble cast, including Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury are also part of the cast in key roles.

The Revolutionaries is scheduled to premiere on September 11 exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam recalls terrifying horse-riding experience for The Revolutionaries: “The horse took me away without my permission!”

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